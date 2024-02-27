Irene Jones Carthon, 100 years old, passed away on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Bethany House after an overnight stay.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, at 12 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel.

She was born in Eclectic, Alabama, on Feb. 4, 1924, to Glatis Messer and Vander D. Jones. She married Leonard Oliver Carthon on December 3, 1945. They were married until his death on Nov. 22, 1999. She and her husband both retired from Opelika Manufacturing on First Avenue. Her strong faith led her to be an active member of Central (formerly Southside) Baptist Church for 78 years. She loved her time spent with friends in the KIT club doing activities and going on trips. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved attending family functions. She was lovingly referred to as “Grandmommy” or “Cinnamon” by her grandkids, great- and great-great-grandkids. She enjoyed attending church, traveling, reading, playing Bingo and going out to eat.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Glatis and Vander, her husband, Leonard “Steamboat” Carthon and her siblings, JB, Idella, Joseph, Charles and Shirley.

She is survived by her son Leonard F. Carthon, a daughter Kay Fortin (Frenchy), granddaughters Terri Edwards (Jimmy), and Tanya Longfellow (Chuck); five great-grandchildren, Jonathan Miller, Josh Miller (Julie), Amber Hester (Zack), Kane Garner and Ginny Cox; 7 great-great-grandchildren, Jessica, Chance, Jalen, Jordan (Miracle), Jacob, JR and Waylon; one great-great-great-granddaughter Mary Austin; and niece Jan Greer and nephew Charles Starnes (Melinda).