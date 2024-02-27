Carol Davis Obituary

Carol Edwards Davis, age 90, of Auburn, Alabama, passed on Feb. 27, 2024, at Bethany House. A heartfelt graveside service will honor her life at Town Creek Cemetery on Feb. 29, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Born Sept. 22, 1933, in Cartersville, Georgia, Carol was the daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys Watkins Edwards. Mrs. Davis was a resident of Auburn, Alabama for 60 years. She and her family were devout members of the Auburn United Methodist Church, where she was a faithful member of the choir for 50 years, taught Sunday-School and served with multiple ministries.

Mrs. Davis was active in the Auburn community. She was a long-time member of the Auburn Women’s Club and worked with the Tidy Tigers and the Auburn Beautification Council. She taught an aerobics class through the Auburn University Continuing Education Program during the 1970’s. An accomplished artist who dedicated many years to painting in oils, her work brought joy to countless friends who cherished her artistic talent.

Carol is reunited in the heavens with her beloved husband of many years, James Ernest Davis Sr., who passed in 2003. Left to cherish her memory are her children: James Ernest Davis Jr. (Dusty) and wife Mary Lou of Birmingham, Alabama; Christopher Edward Davis and wife Penney of Hood River, Oregon; Valarie Davis McCalman and husband Patrick of Andalusia, Alabama. Her legacy also lives on through her six grandchildren: Cole Timmons Davis and wife Camille of Durango, Colorado; Hannah Davis McNaughton and husband Caleb of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Chase Buck Davis of Birmingham; Christopher Aaron Davis of Hood River, Oregon; Patrick Steven McCalman, II (Cal) of Atlanta, Georgia; Jack Davis McCalman of Auburn; and one great-granddaughter, Renee James Davis of Durango, Colorado.

She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Marsha Davis Arrington of Cartersville, Georgia, and niece, Susan Arrington Brown, and nephew, John Davis Arrington, both of Atlanta, Georgia. Carol’s life was also enriched by her dear friend and companion, James Burleson.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions to the EAGLES Foundation at www.theeaglesfoundation.org.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is handling arrangements.