Lee County Schools Board honors Teachers of the Year

Pictured in front, from left, are the Lee County Schools 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year: Ni’Yai Davis of Loachapoka High; Clint Cobb of Beulah High; Natalie Wade of Smiths Station Freshman Center; Wesley Byrd of Smiths Station Junior High; Joni Jones of Sanford Middle; Ollivia Humphries of West Elementary; Lori McGonegle of Wacoochee Elementary; Hope Cobb of South Elementary; Dawn Brown of Loachapoka Elementary; Kenni Newman of East Elementary and Jada Swader of Beulah Elementary. Not pictured is Bryan Eason of Smiths Station High School. In back, from left, are Lee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Howard; Board of Education President Ralph Henderson and Board Members Dr. Rusty Courson, Roger Keel, Napoleon Stringer, Richard Brown Sr. and Mark Tomlin.