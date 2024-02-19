Aaron Lucas Obituary

Aaron Dewayne Lucas was born in Saraland, Alabama, on Aug. 6, 1940, and passed away peacefully at Bethany House in Auburn on Feb. 18, 2024.

He “famously” had to paint the classroom to pass his last class in order to earn his high school diploma. He went on to earn bachelor’s degrees from Alabama Christian College and Auburn University, a master’s degree from Troy University and a PhD from the University of Alabama.

He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Midway and spent 25 additional years in the Naval Reserve.

He spent most of his professional career in educational leadership as an academic dean at Faulkner University, Director of Troy University’s Southeast Region, and a professor of business for several different universities.

He had a passion for building things and had an active construction project going at all times. He always said he would one day use his construction knowledge to do home repairs for people who couldn’t afford them. So, for the last 10+ years he quietly patched roofs, restored storm damage, built handicap ramps, and countless other jobs to help people in the community.

His family, however, was his lifetime priority. He was a devoted husband, son, brother, father, and grandfather. He was known as the family photographer, and despite eye rolls and protests, he made thousands of pictures that will be treasured forever.

He was so loved by friends and family and will be missed immeasurably.

He is preceded in death by his parents, TJ and Sarah Lucas and brother Perry (Donna Bissett) Lucas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Jones Lucas, his children Eric (Kerri) Lucas, Gina (Robert) Smith, Amy (Matt) Grilliot, grandchildren, Austin Lucas, Justin Lucas, Jake Smith, Evie Smith, Xander Grilliot, Lulu Grilliot, and Dun Grilliot, and his brother, Daryl (Phyllis) Lucas.

To honor his request, there will be a graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Auburn Christian Student Center, 439 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36830 or a charity of your choice.