Katie Sue Steele, also known as Sue Steele, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2024, in Opelika, Alabama, at the age of 87. She was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Birmingham, Alabama, to James G. Park and Thelma G. Park.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother James Dewy Park and sister Harriet P. Woodward. Katie is survived by her loving sister Elaine P. Goettge, her daughter Susan Humphries Vaughn, her son and daughter-in-law Daniel E. Humphries and Merci W. Humphries, and her cherished grandchildren Virginia S. Vaughn, Blakeley N. Humphries and Kellen E. Humphries.

Katie dedicated 24 years of her career to the Federal Reserve Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a dedicated and hardworking individual who made a significant impact in her field. Katie Sue Steele found solace and community in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Opelika, where she worshipped. Her faith played an important role in her life. In her free time, Katie enjoyed reading and spending time with her loved ones. She found joy in the company of family and friends, cherishing every moment spent together.

The family appreciates the support and condolences during this difficult time.