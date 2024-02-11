Community Calendar | Feb. 8, 2024

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Joe Crookston on Friday, Feb. 9, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

WINTER NATURE WALK

Friends of Wood Duck Nature Preserve will host a Nature Walk on Saturday, Feb. 10, rain or shine. Meet at the pavilion, 3601 Waverly Parkway (one-half mile from US 280). The Preserve is site #10 on the Piedmont Plateau Birding Trail (GPS N 3239,193’ W 085). There will be coffee and snacks at 7:30 a.m. Walks to the two covered viewing houses will begin at 8 a.m. The two-mile walk usually takes about three hours to complete, but people may return to the pavilion and parking area at any time. Bring your own binoculars; several loaners will be available. All levels of bird watching and nature appreciation are welcome. Expect to see plenty of ducks. One winter walk tallied nine species. Migratory warblers are also in the area now. Opelika Charlie Woodchuck may be out if it’s a nice day. Please check the weather forecast and dress appropriately. Water resistant hiking boots are recommended, as trails can be muddy this time of year.

SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather at the Lee County Historical Society Museum in period attire to demonstrate their arts and crafts. On Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., come see blacksmiths working at the forge, spinners and weavers in the textile room and gardeners in the gardens. There will be crafts and seasonal activities, and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group meets at the Museum at 1 p.m.

AUBURN MARDI GRAS

The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will host the 5th Annual Krewe Krawl on Saturday, Feb. 10, starting at 11 a.m. and featuring exclusive discounts and specials to those who purchase a wristband. The event will feature live music from noon to 2:30 p.m., and the Krewe De Tigris Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 3 p.m. in downtown Auburn. Wristbands will be available to purchase for $10 (cash or venmo) at the following downtown businesses: Behind the Glass, Charming Oaks, Ellia, Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers and Ware Jewelers.

GALENTINE’S DAY FLOWERS, PAINTING

Gather for a fun filled Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13 at the Hey Day Market, located at 211 S. College St. in Auburn. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Flower Truck will be at the Greenspace with fresh-cut seasonal flowers sold by the stem, in bulk buckets and in bouquets. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Lauren Duncan will lead a Galentine’s Day painting class, where participants will create a winter inspired masterpiece. All supplies and a glass of wine are included in the price, and guests will leave this interactive session with their art to display at home. The cost is $45, and tickets are available at https://heydaymarketauburn.com/events.

GALENTINE’S COCKTAIL CLASS

Grab your gal pals and head to the Collegiate Hotel, located at 205 Gay St. in Auburn, for a Galentine’s Day craft cocktail making class on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will include demonstrations of the steps needed to properly craft unique cocktails, samplings of and recipe cards for three popular cocktails, as well as tips on making simple syrups and selecting barware and garnishes. Tickets, which cost $45 and include grazer board bites, are available at www.eventbrite.com.

SQUARE DANCE CLASSES

Learn “America’s Dance,” meet some great people, exercise your body and brain and laugh a lot at square dance classes with the Village Squares on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The group meets at Auburn United Methodist Church on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Classes are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mathison Lobby until the Jan Dempsey Center reopens in March. Lessons cost $5 per person.

COMEDY @ RED CLAY BREWING

Enjoy locally-made craft beer and stand-up comedy on Tuesday, Feb. 13, as Zane Lamprey brings his ‘Thirsty!’ comedy tour to Red Clay Brewing Company, located 704 N. Railroad Ave. in downtown Opelika. This event is strictly for ages 21+. Doors will open for VIP ticket holders at 7 p.m., with general admission at 7:30 p.m. and showtime at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to zanelamprey.com.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD @ GOUGE CENTER

The award-winning play To Kill a Mockingbird will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Ticket prices range from $45 to $105 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

VALENTINE’S DAY HIKE

Take your sweetheart on a self-led hike through the trails of the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center on Valentine’s Day. Fall in love all over again through some of the most beautiful scenic spots at the preserve, located at 2222 N. College St. in Auburn. This event is free – no reservations are needed, just come out and enjoy from sunrise to sunset.

QUEEN OF HEARTS @ STORYBOOK FARM

Storybook Farms, located at 300 Cussets Rd., Opelika, will host a Queen of Hearts event on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. the event will beature activities, games and treates themed around love and friendship and, or course, horses. Admission is free. RSVP at secure.qgiv.com/for/valentines2024/event/valentinesdayeventrsvp.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 14, with “Love, Lust and Loneliness: Valentine Verse by OLLI Poets.” The program, led by Ken Autrey, will feature a series of original poems by OLLI poets appropriate to Valentine’s Day. Also on the menu will be a variety of chocolate confections. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This month’s readings will be by poet Jennifer Grotz.

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR @ GOUGE CENTER

The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir will perform on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $35 to $80 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

ALVIN AILEY DANCE COMPANY @ GOUGE CENTER

The Alvin Ailey Dance Company will perform on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $30 to $65 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the program “Pandemics: What are they, and when will we see another?” AU Professor Emeritus Dr. Joseph Giambrone will discusses pandemics, their complex behavior and how the occurrence of a pandemic depends on numerous factors. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

WINDHORSE WINTER WORKSHOP SERIES

Opelika ArtHaus will host the Windhorse Winter Workshop Series Feb. 23-25. A variety of workshops will be offered during the weekend. Visit windhorsestudio.com/events for details and to pre-register.

THE KING’S SINGERS @ OCPA

The King’s Singers a capella group will be in concert on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

EAST ALA GEM & MINERAL SOCIETY

The East Alabama Gem and Mineral Society will meet Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Trinity Methodist Church, 800 2nd Ave., Opelika, at 6 p.m. The club meets every fourth Tuesday from January to October and every third Tuesday from November and December. Participants have rocks and minerals identified, hear an informative program, share new rocks and minerals and enjoy a potluck meal. Contact Bill LaMar, President, at 334-502-7929 or J.J. Frickert, Vice President, at 334-499-0115 for more information. Leave a message if no answer. Dues are $20 per family or $10 per individual per year. All ages welcome.

BEGINNER VEGETABLE GARDENING

Lee County Cooperative Extension will present the workshop Beginner Vegetable Gardening: Seeds and Transplants on Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the extension office, located at 600 S. 7th St. in Opelika. Participants will seed tomato, eggplant and pepper varieties to take home. Cost is $10. Register online at https://www.aces.edu/event/beginner-vegetable-gardening-seeds-and-transplants. For more information, email carrodl@auburn.edu or call (334) 749-3353.

SQUARE DANCE CLASSES

Learn “America’s Dance,” meet some great people, exercise your body and brain and laugh a lot at square dance classes with the Village Squares on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The group meets at Auburn United Methodist Church on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Classes are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mathison Lobby until the Jan Dempsey Center reopens in March. Lessons cost $5 per person.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 28, with the program “Live Life Loud.” The event will feature a performance by fifth through ninth grade “stickmasters” from the Huntsville Community Drumline. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

COMEDIAN BRIAN REGAN @ GOUGE CENTER

Brian Regan of Comedy Central and Netflix fame will present his comedic act on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. in Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $35 to $80 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC @ OCPA

The Sofia Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Bulgaria, will be in concert on Monday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather at the Lee County Historical Society Museum in period attire to demonstrate their arts and crafts.

On March 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., come see blacksmiths working at the forge, spinners and weavers in the textile room and gardeners in the gardens. There will be crafts and seasonal activities, and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group meets at the Museum at 1 p.m.

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Gregory Pardlo and Laura Spence-Ash.

123 ANDRES @ GOUGE CENTER

123 Andres, the Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids will bring their high energy, interactive concert to the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn, on Sunday, March 24. Tickets are $10 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS RUTH WYAND

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Ruth Wyand on Thursday, March 28, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

JONATHAN DELY JAZZ @ OCPA

Jonathan Dely with his All Star Jazz Band will be in concert on Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

POETRY @ PEBBLE HILL

A poetry reading will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Rose McLarney and Justin Gardiner.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS SAM ROBBINS

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Sam Robbins on Friday, April 5, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.