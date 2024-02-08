Calvin Wallace Sr. Obituary

Calvin Wesley Wallace, 77 years old of Opelika, Alabama, passed away at Arbor Lake Rehab on Feb. 5, 2024.

Calvin was born in Columbus, Georgia in 1947 to Ernest and Addie Wallace of Columbus, Georgia. Calvin attended Baker High School before enlisting in the US Army in 1967. He served in the Army until his retirement in 1985. He attended Opelika Technical College from 1986 to 1988 and received his associate’s degree in HVAC and Refrigeration Repairs.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Addie Wallace of Columbus, Georgia, his wife of 47 years Shirley Wallace of Opelika, and his daughter Jeannie Smittle (Dave) of Oceanside, California.

Calvin is survived by his two sons Calvin W. (Tracy) Wallace Jr of Opelika, and Mark D. Wallace of Opelika. His one brother, Larry (Sharon) Wallace of Lake Wales, Florida, and his two sisters Phylis Rumbaugh of Opelika, and Linda (Neil) Ruth of Powder Springs, Georgia. His eight grandchildren: Brian (Jessica) Wallace, Benjamin Wallace, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Payne, Jordon (Leah) Wallace, Hayden Wallace, Charlee Wallace, Lexy (Steven) Kerr and Jonathon Winslett. His five great-grandchildren: Haley Wallace, Melissa Kerr, Bradley Kerr, Kenneth Kerr and Andrea Sturm and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs of EAMC and Arbor Lakes.

Visitation was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, with the funeral service being held in the chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant at 6 P.M. C.S.T. A committal service was held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.