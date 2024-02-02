Windhorse Winter Workshopcoming to Opelika ArtHaus

CONTRIBUTED

TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika ArtHaus will host the Windhorse Winter Workshop Series Feb. 23-25. A variety of workshops will be offered during the weekend. Visit windhorsestudio.com/events for details and to pre-register.

Participating artists offering the workshops include:

Mary Catherine Lowery (@marycatherinelowery | www.marycatherinelowery.com)

Paintings that intertwine the realms of traditional landscapes and contemporary abstractions.

Barbara Birdsong Designs (@barbarabirdsongdesigns | www.barbarabirdsongdesigns.com )

Unique handmade jewelry collections, each a symphony of feelings and natural findings, each reflecting her love of jewelry making. At the heart of it all, Barbara is a creator-driven by love – a love for people, life itself, and the art of making things. She gathers stories, stones, and inspiration from her travels, the beautiful community around her, and the wonders of her backyard, weaving them into her pieces to tell a story of love, hope, and presence.

Margaret Cunningham (@margaretscunningham)

Artful organic ceramic sculptures that double as unique table features

Idyllwilde (@idyllwilde | www.idyllwilde.co )

Nadene Mairesse uses natural fiber cloth, repurposed textiles, and botanical dyes to create clothing, accessories, and home provisions in limited edition collections.

Mary Ann Casey Art (@maryanncaseyart )

Expressive, contemporary acrylic paintings and sculptures that carry a presence into any space.

Po Wiese (@powiese)

A maker of things he’d like to own for spaces and lives he’ll never possess, Po Wiese plays in painting and pottery.

Pottery Palustris (@pottery_palustris )

Ceramic stoneware embellished with pine needle weaving by Debbie Folkerts.

Rabbit Fish Studio (@rabbitfishstudio | www.rabbitfishstudio.com )

Small-batch ceramics and artworks made by Laura and Brian Cooley that embrace imperfection, oddness, and flights of imagination.

ABOUT WINDHORSE

Windhorse Studio is harnessing the wind of goodness.

Founded by Barbara Birdsong of Barbara Birdsong Designs and Laura Cooley of Rabbitfish Studio, we bring diverse artists together to host art exhibits and pop-up events in central Alabama and beyond. Windhorse Studio provides artists with collaborations and event support. We facilitate local workshops centered around the power of creativity and connect the community to the creativity around them.

Read more at www.windhorsestudio.com.