Conference aims to shed light on invisible crime of human trafficking

BY DAVID BELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — An event designed to raise awareness about human trafficking is coming to east Alabama on Feb. 17. Entitled “Alabama to the Rescue,” the one-day conference features a luncheon with keynote speaker and world renowned activist Rosi Orozco.

A native of Mexico, Orozco has been recognized by Newsweek magazine as an advocate and guiding force for children and families. She has dedicated herself to promoting and defending human rights, focusing on crime prevention, treatment, social development and strengthening of families.

Orozco has received many distinctions and was considered for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. Her non-profit organization, Kaleido Inc., supports other organizations around the world that work against human exploitation. Its mission is to journey with survivors of modern-day slavery on their path to recovery and freedom.

“The statistics in Alabama are alarming,” said Lisette Mesa, one of the event’s organizers. “Approximately 6,000 people are trafficked daily. And in the adjacent state of Georgia, approximately 200 to 375 teenagers are sold and exploited daily. Human trafficking is carried out for profit through forced labor, prostitution and other sexual activities.”

Alabama to the Rescue will provide an opportunity for participants to receive important information regarding efforts to prevent and eradicate this “invisible crime,” and help those who have escaped it. The conference is being presented in a bilingual format of both English and Spanish.

This event will be held at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 17, at The Dwelling, located behind Auburn Heights Church, 4207 Auburn Road, in Phenix City. The luncheon and conference are free of charge. However, due to limited seating, registration is required.

To register or for more information, contact Lisette Mesa at (706) 615-1570 or Sonia Torres at (706) 536-2139.