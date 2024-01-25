Community calendar | Jan. 25, 2024

OPELIKA THEATRE PRESENTS MEAN GIRLS

Opelika Community Theatre will present Mean Girls Jan. 25 through Feb. 4. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up. Admission is $17, with tickets on sale at www.opelikacommunitytheatre.com/ticketsshows.

CANADIAN BRASS ENSEMBLE @ OPAC

The Canadian Brass Ensemble will be in concert on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

PIANIST PERFORMANCE @ GOUGE CENTER

Don’t miss world-renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein’s performance of The Eye Is the First Circle on Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. at Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. The performance is part of the Gouge Center’s orchestra and chamber music series. Ticket prices range from $30-65 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lewis Cooper Jr. Auditorium at the Opelika Public Library. Hardbacks will cost $1, while paperbacks will be 50 cents. Members of Friends of the Library can shop early from 8 to 10 a.m. Memberships will be available at the door or can be obtained online in advance at www.opelikallibraryfriends.com/friends-membership.

LITERACY WONDERLAND

The Lee County Literacy Coalition will present Literacy Wonderland on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 505 W. Thomason Circile in Opelika. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature games, prizes, refreshments and more.

TWO CROWS FOR COMFORT @ SOUND WALL

Two Crows for Comfort, a folk-roots duo, will perform at the Sound Wall, located at 605 Ave. B in downtown Opelika, on Saturday, Jan. 27. Ages 21 and up. Doors open for a BYOB cocktail reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

SQUARE DANCE CLASSES

Learn “America’s Dance,” meet some great people, exercise your body and brain and laugh a lot at square dance classes with the Village Squares. The group will meet at Auburn United Methodist Church on Jan. 30 and on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month beginning in February. Classes are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mathison Lobby until the Jan Dempsey Center reopens in March. Lessons cost $5 per person.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with the program “How voting procedures have changed since 2020: For good or ill?” David Nordness and Larry Gerber will present a summary of voting laws in the various states and how they changed before and after the 2020 election. They will then offer their contrasting views on the wisdom of those changes. A spirited exchange is expected. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

AUBURN CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. at Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center.

POETRY @ PEBBLE HILL

A poetry reading will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Readings will be by poet Molly McCully Brown.

OYP KICKOFF PARTY

Opelika Young Professionals invites the community to a casual night of mingling, live music, drinks and snacks at its kickoff party on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southerly Warehouse, 1007 Ave. B in Opelika. The event is for ages 21 to 45 and is free to attend.

ANYA HINKLE @ THE SOUND WALL

Singer-songwriter Anya Hinkle will perform with Andrew Finn Magill at the Sound Wall, located at 605 Ave. B in downtown Opelika, on Thursday, Feb. 1. Ages 21 and up. Doors open for a BYOB cocktail reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by House of Hamill on Friday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

HIROYA TSUKAMOTO @ THE SOUND WALL

Innovative Japanese guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform at the Sound Wall, located at 605 Ave. B in downtown Opelika, on Saturday, Feb. 3. Ages 21 and up. Doors open for a BYOB cocktail reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

MY FAIR LADY @ GOUGE CENTER

The classic play “My Fair Lady” will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Ticket prices range from $45 to $105 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 7, with “Dramatic monologues: Fannie Lou Hamer.” Educator and storyteller Roz Thomas will perform as Fannie Lou Hamer, an American voting and women’s rights activist, community organizer and leader in the civil rights movement. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

SUNDILLA CONCERT SERIES

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Joe Crookston on Friday, Feb. 9, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather at the Lee County Historical Society Museum in period attire to demonstrate their arts and crafts. On Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., come see blacksmiths working at the forge, spinners and weavers in the textile room and gardeners in the gardens. There will be crafts and seasonal activities, and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group meets at the Museum at 1 p.m.

AUBURN MARDI GRAS

The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will host the 5th Annual Krewe Krawl on Saturday, Feb. 10, starting at 11 a.m. and featuring exclusive discounts and specials to those who purchase a wristband. The event will feature live music from noon to 2:30 p.m., and the Krewe De Tigris Mardi Gras Parade will begin at 3 p.m. in downtown Auburn. Wristbands will be available to purchase for $10 (cash or venmo) at the following downtown businesses: Behind the Glass, Charming Oaks, Ellia, Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers and Ware Jewelers.

SQUARE DANCE CLASSES

Learn “America’s Dance,” meet some great people, exercise your body and brain and laugh a lot at square dance classes with the Village Squares on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The group meets at Auburn United Methodist Church on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Classes are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mathison Lobby until the Jan Dempsey Center reopens in March. Lessons cost $5 per person.

COMEDY @ RED CLAY BREWING

Enjoy locally-made craft beer and stand-up comedy on Tuesday, Feb. 13, as Zane Lamprey brings his ‘Thirsty!’ comedy tour to Red Clay Brewing Company, located 704 N. Railroad Ave. in downtown Opelika. This event is strictly for ages 21+. Doors will open for VIP ticket holders at 7 p.m., with general admission at 7:30 p.m. and showtime at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to zanelamprey.com.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD @ GOUGE CENTER

The award-winning play To Kill a Mockingbird will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Ticket prices range from $45 to $105 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 14, with “Love, Lust and Loneliness: Valentine Verse by OLLI Poets.” The program, led by Ken Autrey, will feature a series of original poems by OLLI poets appropriate to Valentine’s Day. Also on the menu will be a variety of chocolate confections. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This month’s readings will be by poet Jennifer Grotz.

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR @ GOUGE CENTER

The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir will perform on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $35 to $80 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

ALVIN AILEY DANCE COMPANY @ GOUGE CENTER

The Alvin Ailey Dance Company will perform on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. in Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $30 to $65 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the program “Pandemics: What are they, and when will we see another?” AU Professor Emeritus Dr. Joseph Giambrone will discusses pandemics, their complex behavior and how the occurrence of a pandemic depends on numerous factors. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

THE KING’S SINGERS @ OCPA

The King’s Singers a capella group will be in concert on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

BEGINNER VEGETABLE GARDENING

Lee County Cooperative Extension will present the workshop Beginner Vegetable Gardening: Seeds and Transplants on Feb. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the extension office, located at 600 S. 7th St. in Opelika. Participants will seed tomato, eggplant and pepper varieties to take home. Cost is $10. Register online at https://www.aces.edu/event/beginner-vegetable-gardening-seeds-and-transplants. For more information, email carrodl@auburn.edu or call (334) 749-3353.

SQUARE DANCE CLASSES

Learn “America’s Dance,” meet some great people, exercise your body and brain and laugh a lot at square dance classes with the Village Squares on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The group meets at Auburn United Methodist Church on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Classes are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mathison Lobby until the Jan Dempsey Center reopens in March. Lessons cost $5 per person.

OLLI BROWN BAG SERIES

AU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) continues its Winter 2024 Brown Bag Series on Wednesday, Feb. 28, with the program “Live Life Loud.” The event will feature a performance by fifth through ninth grade “stickmasters” from the Huntsville Community Drumline. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben Street in Auburn and is free and open to the public.

COMEDIAN BRIAN REGAN @ GOUGE CENTER

Brian Regan of Comedy Central and Netflix fame will present his comedic act on Thursday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m. in Woltosz Theatre in the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn. Tickets range in price from $35 to $80 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

SOFIA PHILHARMONIC @ OCPA

The Sofia Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Bulgaria, will be in concert on Monday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, a group of history re-enactors gather at the Lee County Historical Society Museum in period attire to demonstrate their arts and crafts.

On March 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., come see blacksmiths working at the forge, spinners and weavers in the textile room and gardeners in the gardens. There will be crafts and seasonal activities, and someone is always cooking up a meal in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers dulcimer group meets at the Museum at 1 p.m.

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Gregory Pardlo and Laura Spence-Ash.

123 ANDRES @ GOUGE CENTER

123 Andres, the Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids will bring their high energy, interactive concert to the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn, on Sunday, March 24. Tickets are $10 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS RUTH WYAND

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Ruth Wyand on Thursday, March 28, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

JONATHAN DELY JAZZ @ OCPA

Jonathan Dely with his All Star Jazz Band will be in concert on Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Pkwy. in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

POETRY @ PEBBLE HILL

A poetry reading will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Rose McLarney and Justin Gardiner.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS SAM ROBBINS

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Sam Robbins on Friday, April 5, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.