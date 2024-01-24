Stuart Warren Whatley Sr, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. He was born on Aug. 12, 1935. He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Celia Whatley; his parents Thomas Jefferson Whatley II and Marjorie Whatley Funchess; his brothers Thomas Jefferson Whatley III and Richard Whatley. He is survived by his four children: Warren (Cathy) Whatley, Rebecca (Ricky) Holder, Craig (Elizabeth) Whatley and Teresa (Shane) Owens; his eight grandchildren: Myles (Alex) McDevitt, Mary Stuart McDevitt, Mary Katherine (Levi) Wilkins, Olivia (Rhett) Rivera, Hunter Whatley, Noah Whatley, Chase Owens and Mason Owens; and one great-grandson: Hank Wilkins.

Stuart was raised in the Beauregard community, which cultivated his love for farming. He graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University, with a degree in Agricultural Science. While enrolled at API, Stuart belonged to Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and was a member of the Auburn University Wrestling Team. During this time, Stuart proudly served in the Navy National Guard from 1953-1956 during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After a short time as a fertilizer salesman, Stuart returned to Beauregard to run the family’s 755 acre farm. The farm included 200 pecan trees, eight acres of cotton, and 160 dairy cows producing over 6,500 pounds of milk per day. His total herd contained 325 cows, heifers and calves, consisting primarily of Holsteins.

In 1969, the Lee County Farm Bureau selected Stuart and his family as the Lee County’s Outstanding Young Farm Family. Then in 1970, Stuart and his family were selected as Alabama’s Outstanding Young Farm Family sponsored by the Alabama Jaycee’s and the Alabama Rural Electric Association. The family went on to finish as a finalist in the national competition. Stuart and his family were chosen not only because of their success in the dairy business but also because of their contributions to the entire community. Some of Stuart’s elected positions were: president of the Lee County Dairy Herd Improvement Association, served on the Board of Directors of the Lee County Farm Bureau, member of the Dairy Council of the Chattahoochee Valley, sat on the Board of Directors of The American Dairy Association, chairman of the Lee County Dairy Committee of the Cooperative Extension service and a member of the Alabama State Dairy Committee.

Stuart was a member of the Montgomery Chapter of the Alabama Jaycees, an organization that focuses on leadership and business development through acts of social service. He received the prestigious SPOKE award, which was given to the outstanding freshman in the organization. He served as the chairman of the “Annual Giving” for the Boy Scouts of America in the Beauregard Community. He was a founding member of the Auburn University Tip Off Club and served as president of the Tip Off Club. Stuart was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika, serving on the administrative board for several years.

After retiring from the diary business, Stuart opened a wholesale greenhouse business in Beauregard supplying the community with beautiful flowers and plants. This led him to a successful career in sales for Fred C. Gloeckner, selling a full range of products and services to the commercial horticultural industry. This is where he developed meaningful friendships throughout the southeast with his travels.

Stuart was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved being on Lake Martin with friends and family. He had a huge personality and gained a lot of joy out of making people laugh. Anyone that ever met Stuart could tell you a “Stuart Story”. His wife of 62 years would always say, there is never a dull moment with Stuart Whatley. Stuart leaves a solid legacy built on strong character, hard work, loyalty, love, service and a lot of happy, fun memories.

There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. CST at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Earl Ballard officiating. Visitation will follow the memorial service in the fellowship hall of Trinity United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika.