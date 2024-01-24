Beatrice Owen Grantham

1923-2024

Beatrice (Bea) Owen Grantham, 100 , of Opelika, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 21, 2024. Born on July 30, 1923, in Talladega, Alabama, Beatrice was a beloved mother and grandmother.

Bea graduated from Russell High School and Baxter Gospel School in Dallas, Texas. She graduated top vocalist, she travelled and sang with several gospel quartets for many years. She was also a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.

Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Joe L Grantham; parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.P. Owen; brother, JR. Owen; sister, Ethel Browning.

She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Holman (Skillet), Preston Terry Holman; and 3 grandchildren, Allen Holman, Melinda Gray and Sandy Waldo.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home followed by a service at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Duncan officiating.