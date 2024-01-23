7/13/1956- 1/20/2024

Gary Scott Taylor, 67, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 20, 2024. Born on July 13, 1956, in Battle Creek, Michigan, Gary was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend.

Gary was a good person who had a love for sports, particularly the Detroit Lions. He enjoyed spending time talking and telling jokes on the phone with his family and friends. A cup of coffee and a donut in the morning brought him joy. Gary had a military-style discipline of never being late and easily made friends wherever he went. He had a passion for landscaping and working with his hands. Gary also had a musical side and enjoyed playing various instruments, often reminiscing about his past band experiences growing up.

In his educational journey, Gary attended Battle Creek Central High School, graduating in 1974. He furthered his education at Kellogg Community College.

Gary served in the United States Army from 1975 to 1986, Served four tours of duty overseas, where he made valuable contributions to his military associations.

Throughout his career, Gary worked at the Veterans Hospital in Fort Custard, the Federal Center in Battle Creek, and the city of Battle Creek.

In his leisure time, Gary loved watching football, cheering on the Detroit Lions and Michigan College Football. He also played the trombone and other musical instruments, showcasing his talent and passion for music.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Aletha Howard Taylor, his son Gary Taylor II, his daughter Gabrielle Taylor, his brother Terry Taylor, his sister Cathy Cotton, his cousin Karon Taylor, his aunt Johnnie Taylor, his cousin Rande Johnson and many other cherished family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Brenda Franklin-Taylor, his grandmother Delores Taylor, his aunt Carolyn Taylor, his uncles Fred and Kent Taylor and his cousin Tamesha Taylor.

A ceremony to celebrate Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at noon in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika. The compassionate staff at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Gary will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will forever be cherished by his loved ones.

The family of Gary Taylor would like to thank Compassus Hospice, Auburn, East Alabama Medical Center. HomeMed Services, and the VA Medical Center in Tuskegee, Alabama, and all those who have assisted Mr. Taylor doing his illness.