Tommy L. Brown Obituary

Tommy L. Brown, 68 of Opelika, passed away Jan. 17, 2024, at EMAC. Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Tommy was a machinist for Carquest for 35 years. He was full of love and kindness and lived for his family. He loved the outdoors.

Tommy is preceded in death by his father Thomas Coon, and brother-in-law Billy Templeton. He is survived by his wife Marcia Brown; mother Janice O’Hern; daughters: Jamie Brown, Candace Taylor (Shorty), Heather McElvaine (Eric); grandkids: Braydon Cole, Aryn Cole, Kaese Davis, Nacoma Taylor, Neven Taylor, Nova Taylor; sisters: Debbie Templeton, Kim Gray (David); aunts and uncles.

He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.