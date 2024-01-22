Gloria “Susie” Hardee Obituary

Gloria Elizabeth “Susie” Hardee passed away in her home while surrounded by her family on Jan. 18, 2024, at the age of 81. Susie was born in Pensacola, Florida, to Clyde and Alyne Salter. Susie spent many years in Opelika, while raising her three children before moving to Hogansville, Georgia.

Susie is preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother Cecil. She is survived by her children Becky (Tim) Clark, Joey (Wendy) Hardee and Patty (Glenn) Turner. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy whom she showed unconditional love. Her grandchildren include Amber “Nikki” (Eric) Gooden, Heather “Heb” (Kenneth) Rogers, Audrey Hardee, Brittany (Kyle) Bowman, Kayla (Matt) Turner and Tyler “Tiger Man” Turner. Her great-grandchildren include Brayden, Becca, Carly, Ryleigh, Caydin, Kinleigh, Fischer, Willow, Crew, Grayson and Knox. She is also survived by her sister Linda Mitchell and brothers Bobby Salter and Billy Salter along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces/nephews.

Susie loved Jesus and Alabama football and worked relentlessly at trying to convert her Auburn loving family members.

Though saddened to lose her, we find hope in knowing she had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Visitation will be held on Monday Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” John 11:25-26