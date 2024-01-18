Opelika Housing Authority hosts SERC’s 30th Annual MLK Jr. basketball tourney, cheer competition

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES | THE OBSERVER

The Opelika Housing Authority hosted the 30th Anniversary of the Southeastern Regional Council (SERC) Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tournament and Cheer Competition Jan. 12-14. SERC is comprised of low-income public housing authorities from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Each year, a different housing authority hosts the event, and this year, it is what in Opelika. For three decades, this enrichment event has tremendously impacted the lives of countless youth residing in low-income public housing throughout the southeast region. This occasion not only provides a chance for the youth to showcase their remarkable athletic abilities but offers a weekend of cultural experiences and educational opportunities through college and university tours, Black history proponents, prestigious guest speakers and more. The goal is to further provide tools, resources and exposure to allow youth to reach their full potential. Approximately, 25 agencies were in attendance, with more than 300 children participating.