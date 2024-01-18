Obituaries published 01-18-2024

LYDA WEBB WHITE

Lyda Webb White, 92, of Phenix City passed away on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. She was born in Alexander City on Nov. 24, 1931.

Lyda is survived by her two sons, James J. White and Gene Miller; daughter, Jane Wood; grandchildren, Monica Miller, Rachel Legatzke and Theodore J. Miller; brother, Donald L. Webb, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers John G. Webb and Theodore Webb Jr.

A graveside service will be held at Garden Hill Cemetery in Opelika on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

JAMES “JIMMY” HIGGINS

James (Jimmy) Benjamin Higgins, 76, of Opelika was born on Oct. 8, 1947, in Montgomery and passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center.

Jimmy is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Gloria Johnson Higgins; children; Lori (Steve) Drab of Castle Rock, Colorado, Christopher Scott Higgins of Opelika and Suzanne (Hal) Cooper of Auburn; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; one brother; Joe T. Higgins and one sister, Dottie Hayes.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Joe and Lee Higgins, and son, James Michael Higgins.

Jimmy graduated Opelika High in 1966. He was an active member of the ROMEOs.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. in the parlor at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel.



RICHARD “GRANT” SAGASTEGUI

Richard “Grant” Sagastegui was born on Jan. 18, 1987, and passed away on Jan. 10, 2024. Grant was known for his easy-going nature, honest heart,and adventurous spirit. He was fun-loving, kind and thoughtful. A devoted husband to his wife of nearly 12 years, Cate, and a wonderful father to their son, Henry, Grant’s love for his family was the foundation of his being. He had a unique ability to fulfill the needs and wishes of Cate and Henry, always putting their happiness and well-being at the forefront.

Grant navigated fatherhood with unwavering dedication, enriching every moment with Henry through love and fun.

Grant took great pride in his work as a radiographer at Auburn Urgent Care, where he also used his fluency in Spanish to help and connect with Spanish-speaking patients.

Grant leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion as a son to Jana and Ricardo Sagastegui, grandson to Amparo Sagastegui, brother to Brandon, Austin (Tonya), Preston Sagastegui, Kristin (Trent) Dabbs, and cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews.

His aunts, uncles and extended family members will fondly recall the joy he brought into their lives.

A service to celebrate Grant’s life will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Auburn First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Grant may be made to support his son, Henry.

To donate, visit www.everloved.com/life-of/grant-sagastegui.

DANIEL O. ROBERTS

CALLIE BENCE ROBERTS

A home going celebration for Dan and Callie Roberts will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. at Pine Grove Church in Beulah, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisting with arrangements.

Callie, born Dec. 28, 1944, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Dec. 25, 2023.

Dan, born on Dec. 7, 1941, joined her in Glory on Jan. 4, 2024.

They were married for 58 years. Together they owned Beulah Shoppette.

Dan, a graduate of Auburn University, served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed by MBM as a commercial truck driver for over 50 years. He was instrumental in establishing Beulah’s first volunteer fire department, was a founding member of the Beulah Utilities board of directors and was one of the first Lee County civilian deputies.

Callie, a graduate of SUSJC, served her community as a substitute teacher at Beulah and a Sunday school teacher at Shady Grove. Callie was a scout mom, t-ball mom and cheerleader sponsor at Beulah High School. Callie was active on the PTO, helping to plan many school activities such as the Harvest Carnival School Fundraiser and class trips.

Dan and Callie started and ran the concession stand at all Beulah home games, provided meals and transportation for most all Beulah away games, hosted the Beulah Homecoming parade every year, hosted a Christmas give away (complete with fireworks) and served biscuits to over 100 people every day.

They leave behind two daughters, Cyndi (Nathan) Rollie and Kay Roberts; a grandson, D.J. Roberts (Jerry Padgett); two brothers, John and Clarence Roberts; three sisters, Suzanne (Gary) Mayes, Paige (John) Lee and Leisa (Rick) Menzl; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

WINSTON C. POWELL

Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Winston C. Powell, United States Army, was born in Opelika on June 3, 1941, and passed away at his residence in Opelika on Jan. 9, 2024. He was 82 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymon and Louise Powell.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Powell (Rachel); three grandchildren, Chloe, Gavin and Isal; sister, Elizabeth Ann Hale; brother, James “Jim” Powell (Mona) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

A memorial service was held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika on Jan. 12, with the Rev. Zac Gardner officiating.

TRACI LYN CARROLL

Traci Lyn Carroll of Salem passed away at her home on Jan. 10, 2024. She was 61 years old. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother and grandmother.

Lyn was born on July 11, 1962, in Birmingham to David Harold and Thelma M. “Chee Chee” Kennedy.

Lyn graduated from Cathedral Christian High School in Birmingham, before attending and graduating from Auburn University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Laboratory Technology from the College of Sciences and Mathematics as a member of the Class of ’83. She fell in love with the area, where she planted roots and raised her family. Lyn spent most of her career in the lab at East Alabama Medical Center, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved the beach, brisk morning walks, a good mystery novel, her Auburn Tigers, her friends and most of all, her family, onto whom she poured boundless care and affection.

Lyn was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her husband Mark G. Carroll, son Sean Michael Carroll, daughter Caitlyn Anne Bailey (Michael), grandson Francis Michael Bailey, father David Kennedy, brothers Joseph David (Sonya) Kennedy, James Auburn (Jill) Kennedy and many nieces and nephews.

Lyn was the image of resilience and a woman of strong moral convictions, anchored unwaveringly by her devout faith. She fought valiantly against the cancer that took her. She will be loved and missed forever.

In her memory, please support the Spencer Cancer Center in any way possible.

A memorial service was held Jan. 16 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

GORDON HILL

Mr. Gordon Hill passed peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 11, 2024.

Gordon was born Aug. 30, 1934, to Oscar and Sally Hill in Lee County, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters; his loving wife of 62 years, Lora Jones Hill; and his daughters: Robin Hill and Phyllis Dudley.

Gordon leaves behind his son, Chuck Hill (Sandy); daughters: Lisa Harmon (Howard) Elaine Latham and Angie Hill; grandchildren: Rachel Senn (Jeff), Bria Valdez (Chris), Jud Harmon (Jennifer), Cody Hill, Brantley Hill, Kaylie Hill (Timothy); and great-grandchildren: Aliyah and Alexa Broach, Alex, Izzy and Thorin Valdez, Brody, Sawyer and Oakley Harmon, Emberlee, Chasen and Addi Kate Hill, Caroline and Wren Thompson.

He spent his last few years in the care of, and loved by, the staff at Lanier Nursing Home.

A graveside service was held Jan. 14 in Garden Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Callaway officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

STEPHEN M. SWARTZ

Lt. Col. (USAF-Ret.) Stephen M. Swartz, 64, passed away on Jan. 10, 2024 at his home.

Stephen was born Nov. 30, 1959. in Manchester, Connecticut, and raised in Durham, Connecticut.

He joined the Air Force at age 18 after graduating from high school in 1978. He served 26 years and retired in 2004. He started his military career by working on KC 135 aircraft. He received his BS from Embry Riddle University and was commissioned a regular officer in 1986. He received two master’s degrees (M.A. from Webster University and M.S. from the Air Force Institute of Technology). In 1997 he received his Ph.D. from Michigan State University. He taught at AFIT until retirement. After retirement from USAF Stephen was a Professor at the University of North Texas and in 2012 came to Auburn University. In 2016 he moved over to the Aviation department and became an Assistant Chief Flight Instructor and Director of Maintenance. He retired from Auburn University in 2022.

Stephen was a general aviation pilot with multiple ratings, a member of the USA shooting team (2004-05), and a scuba diver. He loved the outdoors, flying, teaching, and growing hot peppers.

Lt. Col. Swartz (Dr. Steve) is survived by his wife of 41 years, Leslie Swartz; his son, Mikel Swartz (Co); his daughters, Cassandra Gaikwad (Nishant) and Jenniffer Janowiecki (Michael); grandsons Keegan Janowiecki, Easton Janowiecki and Kiaan Gaikwad; brothers, Kevin Swartz (Diane), Lawrence Swartz (Ann); and sister, Cynthia Holmes (Steve).

DOROTHEA DILLMAN

Dorothea Anne Dillman, 74, of Notasulga passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Dec. 15, 1949, to Oscar and Dorothea (Lage) Beal.

Dorothea graduated from Western Hills High School in 1967 before joining the USN under the WAVES program. Upon her honorable discharge, Dorothea attended Stoney Brook University, earning her B.S. in nursing. For her master’s degree, she attended the Medical College of Wisconsin. She then attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and in 2008, she graduated from Calamus University with a Ph.D. in nursing and education.

Dorothea met the love of her life, Hospital Corpsman Franklin Robert Dillman, in 1969 at St. Albans Naval Hospital, Queens, NY. They were married in Cincinnati on Aug. 22, 1970.

Their first bundle of joy, Tina Dillman, was born in 1972. Tina blessed Dorothea and Franklin with three beautiful grandchildren, Skyler, Kyauna and Connor. Skyler recently blessed them with their first great-grandchild, Skylynn Kae King.

Their second child, Franklin William Dillman, born in 1974, blessed Dorothea and Franklin with Franklin Robert and Amelia.

Dorothea was a devout Catholic and an active St. Michael’s Catholic Church member. She sang in the choir and devoted countless hours to the former Haiti Committee.

Dorothea had close to 35 years of experience caring for trauma, ICU and CVICU patients. Her most rewarding position was as a clinical instructor teaching patient care and advocacy at Auburn University of Montgomery. She was dedicated to her students’ success and continued to mentor many nurses post-graduation.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Delores Beal and Dena Eisenecher, and her two most precious cats, Bumpers and Caspuur.

She is survived by her husband, her two sisters, Darleen (Kenneth) Dickman and Darcel Metz; her brother Dan (Pat) Beal; her two children; her five grandchildren; and her great-granddaughter.

Dorothea will forever be in our hearts. Her never-ending selfless love touched so many; she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service was held Jan. 17 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Auburn. The Nurse Honor Guard will provide the Nightingale Tribute for Dorothea. Interment will be in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with full military honors on Thursday, Jan. 18.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothea’s name may be made to the Nurse Honor Guard by contacting Amanda at 334-728-1822 or nursehonorguard.al@gmail.com.

BERNARD W. FULLER

Bernard W. Fuller of Opelika, passed away at the Bethany House on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. He was 86 years old.

He was a former teacher and coach, retired from Michelin and was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie R. Fuller; children, Deron Fuller (Susan), Dawn Fuller (Rickey); four grandchildren, Cathryn, Aubrey, Grace, Conner; sister, Dean Ballien (Ken)

A service will be held Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Cade Farris officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org>donate, First Baptist Church of Opelika or any charity of your choice.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.