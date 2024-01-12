Auburn Opelika Tourism presents All Things Marketing Summit

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Area businesses can learn about the latest trends, tools and strategies in marketing at the Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s All Things Marketing Summit, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19. Auburn Opelika Tourism is presenting sponsor of the conference, which will take place from 8 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National.

The All Things Marketing Summit will feature speakers on branding, traditional marketing, social media, video production and more. From AI-driven analytics to immersive brand experiences, the curated lineup of speakers will share actionable insights that can be implemented immediately to propel a company’s marketing efforts into the future.

The morning keynote speaker is Steve Chandler, owner and brand strategist at Chandlerthinks in Nashville, Tennessee, who will share how to extend Auburn/Opelika community branding into your business to create and achieve a positive buzz.

The afternoon keynote speaker is Lina Trivedi, who earned the label “the woman who invented e-commerce” because of her involvement in the Beanie Babies craze of the 1990s. Working at Ty as a college student taught her so much about guerilla marketing tactics and creativity, and her story has been featured in the movies The Beanie Bubble and Beanie Mania. She will share lessons you can apply to your life in business and build an economy that thrives on connectedness and social responsibility.

Breakout sessions include brand message with Eloise Stewart, strategic video with Christina Kluttz, traditional marketing with Ali Rauch, email marketing with Aaron Blackmon, content creation with Olivia Bradford, digital advertising with Denise DuBois and a bonus AI session with Tre Wright.

Cost to attend the summit is $175 per person. Registration is open now and will close on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m.

To learn more about the speakers, session information and to register, visit www.opelikachamber.com/allthingsmartetingsummit or call (334) 745-4861.