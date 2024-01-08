Samuel Kilpatrick Jr.

Samuel Harold Kilpatrick,Jr. (67) died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Jan. 13 at the First Baptist Church in Opelika, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. with service to follow at 11:30. A gathering in memory of Harold will be held in Luverne, Alabama, at a later date.

Harold was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Mobile, Alabama. He was raised in Rutledge, Alabama,, attending Crenshaw Christian Academy (‘74) in Luverne, where he excelled as a leader and an all-star football player. He attended The University of Alabama (‘79) where he graduated with a B.S. in Commerce; Business Administration. He was an active and loyal member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity where he formed life-long friendships.

Harold retired from First South Farm Credit in 2021 after 35 years of service. He began as a loan officer and ultimately served as chief credit officer of the Alabama Division. During his time with First South, he was notably involved with the annual Alabama Council of Cooperatives Young Couples conferences in which he mentored and supported young farming couples in their career efforts. He was also a past board member of the Alabama Wildlife Federation, which aligned with his love for the outdoors.

Whether he was hunting, enjoying Alabama football, or spending time with his grand-children, Harold loved his friends and family. Harold was the happiest, most welcoming person you’d ever meet. He was truly loved and respected by all. He was a man of integrity – a true Gentleman.

He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Harold Kilpatrick Sr. and Lucy Ann Smith Kilpatrick; wife, Tammy Thomas Kilpatrick. Survivors include his wife, Vicki Kilpatrick; his children by marriage John Henderson (Susan), Katherine Bedwell (late Captain Justin Bedwell), Laura Lacey (Brad), Kimmey Barbrey (Chase); grandchildren by marriage Savannah, Will, Maddie, Addy, Brooklyn, Piper, Deacon and Asher; siblings Janice Kilpatrick, Alan Kilpatrick (Katherine); nieces and nephews Elizabeth West (Seth), Caroline Kilpatrick and Henry Kilpatrick; great-nieces, Lucy and Sarah West; many beloved friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Wildlife Federation /www.alabamawildlife.org/donate/; Four Corners Ministry (www.interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E115931&id=22 [interland3.donorperfect.net]) or Future Generations International Missions (www.app.aplos.com/aws/give/FutureGenerationInternationalMissionsInc/[app.aplos.com]).