New Aubie Bobbleheads unveiled

BY National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

To celebrate National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed Auburn Tigers Bobbleheads Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. The limited-edition bobbleheads are being released in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The Museum is celebrating starting today and going through Monday with dozens of new bobblehead releases including these new bobbleheads featuring Auburn’s mascot, Aubie. The special edition bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.