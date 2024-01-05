New Aubie Bobbleheads unveiled

BY National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
To celebrate National Bobblehead Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed Auburn Tigers Bobbleheads Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. The limited-edition bobbleheads are being released in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The Museum is celebrating starting today and going through Monday with dozens of new bobblehead releases including these new bobbleheads featuring Auburn’s mascot, Aubie. The special edition bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
- The bobbleheads, which are shipping in January, are now available at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/aubiethetiger.
- Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023.
- The bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.
- Available in blue and white jerseys, the bobbleheads feature Aubie the Tiger, Auburn’s costumed mascot, wearing his No. 01 Auburn jersey while standing on a base that reads “Tigers” across the front with a backing featuring the Auburn logo.
- Aubie made his debut in 1979 after first appearing as a cartoon character on the cover of a football program 20 years earlier. A spirit leader and goodwill ambassador for Auburn University, Aubie is a popular character among Auburn fans and one of the most animated mascots in the country. Aubie has won a record 10 mascot national championships, he was named the 2014 Capital One Mascot of the Year, and was among the first three collegiate mascots inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame on August 15th, 2006. It is often said: “Women love him, children adore him, and men want to be him.”
- “We’re excited to be releasing these new Auburn Tigers Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate Auburn fans are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular.”
- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.