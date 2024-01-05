Goodwill Opelika to host multi-employer hiring event

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a large multi-employer hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center in Opelika on Jan.9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Multiple employers from some of the region’s top industries will be available. East Alabama Health, Mando, and Auburn City Schools are just a few of the employers that will be recruiting for hundreds of positions.

Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit our Goodwill Career Centers to take advantage of our free career readiness classes including resume building, interviewing skills, and much more. For more information, visit www.goodwillsr.org/opelikajobs.

The event will be held at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 154 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout East Alabama and West Georgia. Goodwill provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. It can provide these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. Goodwill uses the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund the majority of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.