Lynda Burton Obituary

Lynda Langley Burton, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 28, 2023. Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church, LaFayette, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Lynda was born on Oct. 25, 1942, to Lessie (Bishop) and George Veazey Langley in LaFayette, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack Langley; and one sister, Helen Calhoun. She is survived by three children; Camille Burton Mentzer (John), Charles Burton (Allison), and Celeste Burton, five grandchildren; Brittany Burton NesSmith (Dillon), Brooke Burton, Jake Burton, and Reagan and Riley Mentzer, and one great-granddaughter; Charlee Brooke NesSmith.

Lynda was a 1960 graduate of LaFayette High School and a 1964 graduate of Agnes Scott College with a Bachelor of Arts major in Education and a minor in French. After graduating, she returned to LaFayette, married Charles Finney (Buddy) Burton on June 20, 1964, and that fall began her teaching career as a high school English teacher at Lanett High School. She and Buddy soon became proud parents of three children. Over the next 40 years, Lynda divided her time between raising her children, returning to school, and teaching in several different schools, including Chambers Academy, Milltown High School, and Five Points School. In 2004, Lynda retired from the Chambers County School System.

Over the years, Lynda enjoyed gardening, making pickles and jellies, playing bridge and dominoes and traveling with her husband, her children and her grandchildren. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed cooking for and entertaining guests frequently. She was happiest when her family all gathered together at the farm.

Lynda was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of LaFayette where she served in many capacities through the years. She enjoyed singing in the choir, participating in many Bible studies, being a part of the WMU, packing shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse, and decorating tables for the women’s ministry Summer Splash luncheon.

She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, an adoring Muvie to her grandchildren, a faithful prayer warrior and a fun-loving and loyal friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of LaFayette or to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.