1970- 2023

Mrs. Judy Ann Stewart, 53, of Dadeville, Alabama, was born on May 5, 1970, and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Mrs. Judy enjoyed reading her books, baking cakes and spending time with her family and her work family.

She was preceded in death by her dad; Fred Jackson Mann; grandparents; and one sister Linda Mann.

She is survived by her spouse Stevie Bolan; mother; Mary Sue Mann; one brother; David Mann; one sister; Joyce Sharpe; Children; Corina (Brandon) Arrington, Logan Stewart, Sabrina Stewart; grandchildren; Konner and Nevaeh Arrington, Hayden and Terry Adams, and Ma’Loni Ware; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 1,2024, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Dadeville, Alabama, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service at noon. A graveside service will follow in Tallapoosa Memorial Gardens.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.