1943-2023

Larry Dean Bell passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. He was 80 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Horace Bell and Annie Bell; sister, Katherine Bell; and son, Michael Wayne Bell.

He is survived by his son Troy Bell (Melanie); daughter, Carla Shumaker (Craig); daughter-in-law, Debra Bell; grandchildren, Shannon, Adrian, Phillip, Jessica, Austin, Tera and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Granny (Gertrude) Duncan and brother-in-law, Charles (Bubba).

He is also survived by his wife Dot, stepdaughter; Dee; stepson, Jim (Rachel); 6 step grandchildren: Dallan (Erika), Aaron (Tori), Kaitlyn (Brett), Taylor, Hannah, and Branson (Autumn); 3 step great-grandchildren: Liam, Riot and James; sister-in-laws, Linda (Ricky), Margaret (Roy), and Teresa (Darren); numerous nieces and nephews and numerous brothers and sisters in Christ.

Larry served as a deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Visitation for Larry was held on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the parlor.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at Shiloh Baptist Church with interment following at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home handled arrangements.

I Thessalonians 5: 16-18

16 Rejoice always 17 Pray continually 18 Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus