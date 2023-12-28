Calendar of events | 12-28-2023

GINGERBREAD VILLAGE @ RANE CENTER

The Gingerbread Village is on display at Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center through the end of the year.

ICE SKATING

Located on the Hey Day Market greenspace, the ice-skating rink is open daily from noon until 8:30 p.m. through Jan. 15, 2024. The cost, which includes skate rental and one hour of skate time, is $13 for children ages 12 & under and $20 for adults.

OPELIKA PUBLIC LIBRARY MOVIE NIGHT

The Opelika Public Library will close out is Christmas movie series on Thursday, Dec. 28, with a free showing of Die Hard, Rated R (running time 2 hours, 11 minutes). Adults 18+ are welcome, and families may bring children at their discretion. Popcorn will be provided. Bring a comfy chair. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., movie starts at 6 p.m.

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT HIKE

The Christmas Bird Count Hike, which contributes to the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count, will be held at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, at Chewacla State Park, 124 Shell Toomer Pkwy. in Auburn. Every observation during the hike will contribute valuable data to scientific research and conservation efforts. Wear comfortable hiking attire and sturdy shoes, and bring binoculars, a water bottle and an enthusiasm for birdwatching. Beginners welcome. Admission is at no additional cost to the front gate fee. ($4 for 12+, $2 for children 2-12, $2 for seniors age 62 or older, and free entry for active military members or veterans). To reserve a spot on the hike, please email olivia.sciandra@dcnr.alabama.gov for ticket information.

FESTIVE FANGS @ CHEWACLA STATE PARK

On Saturday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m., delve into the fascinating world of Alabama’s native snakes at Chewacla State Park, 124 Shell Toomer Pkwy. in Auburn. This event is designed for curious minds, nature enthusiasts and anyone eager to learn more about our slithery neighbors. The event includes a presentation about how to identify snakes in Alabama and the differences between venomous and nonvenomous snakes that call Auburn home, as well as live encounters where participants can get up close and personal with nonvenomous snakes in a controlled and supervised environment. The cost is $5 per person, in addition to the front gate fee ($4 for 12+, $2 for children 2-12, $2 for seniors age 62 or older and free entry for active military members or veterans). Meet at the Nature Center, located at the second parking loop. Seats will be limited, so reserve your spot today by emailing olivia.sciandra@dcnr.alabama.gov for information on how to purchase a ticket.

FAMILY FRIENDLY NEW YEAR’S EVE

On Sunday, Dec. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m., parents are welcome to enjoy dinner from Hey Day Market and sparkling cocktails from The Bar while kids enjoy holiday-themed mocktails, party favors and a photo-booth. The countdown begins at 7 p.m., so families can welcome 2024 with a balloon drop that won’t interfere with bedtime.

AMERICAN LEGION NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

The American Legion in Opelika will host a New Year’s Eve party on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8:30 p.m. (ET), 7:30 p.m. (CT), featuring live music by Whiskey Moon. The $20 cover charge includes midnight breakfast. The American Legion is located at 710 W Point Pkwy., Opelika, AL 36801.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY @ ROCK ‘N ROLL PINBALL/THE JAILHOUSE

Rock ‘n Roll Pinball/The Jailhouse will host a New Year’s Eve party on Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., featuring live music by Geezer. Located at 815 S. Railroad Ave. in Opelika.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT RED CLAY BREWING

Ring in the new year in the taproom of Red Clay Brewing Company, located at 704 N. Railroad Ave. in historic downtown Opelika. Doors open at 6 p.m., with Cousin’s Maine Lobster Truck serving dinner until 10 p.m. The party will feature a live DJ.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT PLAZA

Plaza Bar & Lounge will host a New Year’s Eve party with drink specials, DJ Sammy D starting at 9 p.m., late-night food and a champagne toast a midnight

NEW YEAR’S PACKAGE @ THE LAUREL

Make a toast to a brand new year at the Laurel Hotel & Spa in Auburn, which is offering a New Year’s Elevation Package that includes dinner for two at 1856 – Culinary Residence, followed by a celebration on the rooftop featuring DJ entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. For pricing and reservations, go to www.laurelhotelandspa.com.

NEW YEAR’S EVE MENU AT ARRICIA

Arricia Cucina Italiana, located inside the Auburn University Hotel & Conference Center, is offering a special New Year’s menu in addition to its regular brunch and dinner menus. For reservations, go to www.aricciacucina.com.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT CERULEAN WINE BAR

At 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Cerulean Wine Bar will host a welcome bubbly, four-course meal with wine pairings and live music by Patrick Bruce Jazz Trio. The event, co-sponsored by Sword & Skillet, will be held at 1188 Opelika Rd., Auburn. Reservation tickets are $125 per person plus tax & gratuity, on sale at www.checkout.square.site/buy/EB3YQ2ERJW42MSQ2F6ZECBO5.