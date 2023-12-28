Betty Frost Jackson

Betty Rae Frost Jackson was born near Laurel, Mississippi, on May 13, 1926. She passed away on Dec. 27, 2023, in Florence, Alabama. As an infant, Betty was adopted by Gordon B. and Rosa Petty Frost and grew up in Prichard, Alabama. She graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile. Betty played in the Mobile tennis circuit and later worked as an executive secretary for the International Paper Co. Betty began studying voice in her teens with the renowned vocal instructor Madame Rose Palmai-Tenser in Mobile and was an original member of the Mobile Opera Guild as a coloratura soprano. Mrs. Jackson was an extraordinary soloist throughout her life in churches and at civic events.

Betty married John William Jackson, an educator, on June 17, 1950. After time in Mobile and a year in Chevy Chase, Maryland, they settled in Opelika in 1968, where they enjoyed life together until Mr. Jackson’s death in 1989. Betty continued to be active in First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and taught English to International student spouses. She enjoyed membership in a local history study club and volunteered at the Museum of East Alabama.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by three children, Virginia (Scott) Garren, David (Jody) Jackson, and Linda (Jon) Roebuck; seven grandchildren: Amy (Wes) Hand, Andy (Andrea) Roebuck, Tim (Dani) Garren, Katie (Jason) Kissel, Stephen (Brooke) Jackson, Kelly Garren and Anna (Rob) Rowland; and nine great-grandchildren: Hannah Rae, Luna, Lydia, Avett, Charlie Grace, Ivey, Raleigh, Milo and Ale.

Services will be Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika with visitation at 1 p.m followed by the funeral at 3 p.m. and internment to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Evangelism in Opelika, ( PO Box 2888, Opelika, AL 36803, www.harvestevangelism.org or the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org .)