Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort to host New Year’s Eve bash

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — Looking for a way to spend New Year’s Eve this year? Wanting to keep your dollars, and time, local?

Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“Come join us for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National,” said Eventbrite on its website. “Get ready to ring in the new year with style and excitement. Located in Opelika, Alabama, our resort offers the perfect setting for a night filled with joy and laughter.”

Grand National is located at 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail in Opelika.

The event is hosting two musicians: Lucky Jones and OTI (Outside The Inside.) General admission tickets are available.

“Lucky Jones takes the stage in the lower atrium while guests can enjoy dinner and drinks in Southern Oak and Southern Oak Bar before the festivities begin,” the site said. “This is not a ticketed event but part of the New Year’s Eve celebration at the resort.”

Dinner packages as well as drink packages are available in addition to the general admission ticket offer.

Lucky Jones is combination of rockabilly, blues, rock & roll and country, according to the band itself.

“If you want a room full of folks tapping their toes or out on a dance floor, you’d be hard pressed to find a better band to have on stage,” said the Lucky Jones website. “… The Lucky Jones set list is sure to get a crowd engaged and moving. Lucky has a catalog full of originals that receive regular play on Rockabilly and Blues radio as well as a wide range of covers from the likes of Stray Cats, Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and more.”

OTI will take over at 9:30 p.m. and the event will end at 1 a.m.

“OTI is a dynamic rock and dance band that has been entertaining new and old fans in Alabama and beyond for over 20 years,” OTI said. “They have opened shows for 38 Special, Atlanta Rhythm Section and most recently Ted Nugent. With hundreds of songs at their disposal they run the gamut from 2000’s rock to 60’, 70’s and 80’s favorites and old school funk. It’s always a great night with OTI. Cheers.”

OTI will play in the Southern Oak Restaurant. As part of the event, snacks will be served and the full bar will be available.

“Ring in the new year with style … dancing in the atrium with photo booth, games and bar atmosphere. Drop and Pop Balloon drop in resort Atrium at 11 p.m. with various prizes to include overnight stays at premier hotel locations throughout the state of Alabama.”

A complimentary Champagne toast will be served at midnight to ring in the new year according to the site.

Last call will be at 12:30 a.m. and the event will end at 1 a.m.

To book tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-at-auburn

-marriott-oplika-resort-tickets-717288568417?aff=oddtdtcreator717288568417? aff=oddtdtcreator.