Lee-Scott stays undefeated while handing Beulah first loss of season

AUBURN — Lee-Scott Academy ran their record to 4-0 (2-0; 3A Region 4) with a hard-fought, 24-7 win over the previously undefeated Beulah Bobcats (3-1).

The Warriors scored 10 unanswered points after Beulah scored late in the first half to cut the Lee-Scott lead to 14-7 to seal the win at Beulah’s home field. The loss ended Beulah’s longest winning streak to begin a season since 2018, while it extended Lee-Scott’s win streak to 12, including winning the AISA 3A state championship last year.

“They’re all running to the football so well,” said Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel on his team’s effort. “It’s hard to pick any one guy on the defense because they’re all running to the ball. At any time, you’re going to see 11 jerseys in the picture on film.”

Starting hot, Lee-Scott took advantage of a big play on special teams when they recovered a Beulah fumble on the opening kickoff. The Warriors needed just four plays to cover 22 yards, scoring the first touchdown of the game on Tyler Kennedy’s 7-yard run. With 10:23 still on the clock, Lee-Scott took a 7-0 lead.

The Bobcats had a promising start on offense, but it led to more momentum for the Warriors.

Beulah managed two quick first downs as quarterback Demarion Foreman found success on the ground and also completed two passes. However, then a fumbled snap on third down led to the Bobcats electing to go for it on 4th-and-3 at the Warriors’ 35-yard line. Another miscue by Foreman gave Lee-Scott the ball near midfield.

Lee-Scott then seized control of the game by marching 56 yards in 10 plays while taking 4:24 off of the clock. Reaves connected with Banks Sims for a 15-yard gain to keep the drive alive on 3rd-and-10, and Sims was instrumental in converting another third down, as he rambled for 21 yards on a well-executed draw play. QB Pelzer Reaves capped the drive off by running it in from just outside the 1-yard line, and the Warriors extended their lead to 14-0.

Beulah again had trouble hanging on to the ball, this time bobbling the snap on 4th-and-long deep in their own territory. Lee-Scott took over after pouncing on the punter and looked to take total control of the game late in the first quarter. However, a chop block penalty pushed the Warriors back and, with senior Max Hammer subbed in at QB, could not connect with intended targets on second or third down. Hammer did find Sims on a screen pass on 4th-and-20, but Sims could only fight for a gain of 15 yards.

Looking to get back in the game, Beulah took over at their own 10-yard line, and the Bobcats picked up four quick first downs. A defensive pass interference penalty against Lee-Scott gave Beulah another first down at the Warriors’ 25-yard line. Lee-Scott’s Easton Gregory came up big on 4th-and-13, intercepting Foreman’s pass and returning it almost 40 yards.

The Warriors could not overcome two penalties, however, and had to punt with 5:53 remaining in the second quarter. Taking over at their own 6-yard line, the Bobcats marched 94 yards in 13 plays to cut the Lee-Scott lead to 14-7. The Warriors’ defense gave up four plays that resulted in gains of 10-20 yards each.

Following the kickoff, the Warriors took over at their own 32-yard line with just 1:46 remaining on the clock before halftime. Reaves connected with Preston Hughley, Brooks Zachry and Brady Cegielski, setting up the Warriors at the Bobcats’ 25-yard line. As the clock expired, Parker Ortbals drilled a 42-yard field goal to extend Lee-Scott’s lead to 17-7.

The Warriors took the second half kickoff and drove 65 yards in just eight plays. Reaves had two productive runs, but the big damage came on his two completions to Gregory and his 17-yard touchdown pass to Cegielski. With 7:30 remaining in the 3rd quarter, Lee-Scott went up 24-7.

Beulah’s three drives in the latter part of the third quarter resulted in just two first downs, one of which came via a pass interference penalty on Lee-Scott. Beulah did have one impressive drive early in the final stanza, picking up five first downs and moving all the way down to Lee-Scott’s 2-yard line. On 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the Warriors defense stiffened and stopped the Bobcats at the 1-yard line. Lee-Scott then picked up four first downs and ran out the final 4:35 of the game.

Lee-Scott’s next matchup will be a battle of undefeated teams, as they travel to Randolph County on Sept. 20.