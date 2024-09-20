Local politics – city council news

Opelika council approves PUD near Sportsplex Parkway

BY MICHELLE KEY

EDITOR@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 68.4 acres of land located on the north side of Sportsplex Parkway, from R-1 to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The development plan for Hidden Lakes – North – Lowe Property PUD submitted by Barrett-Simpson Inc. on behalf of the owner, consists of 132 single-family home lots, open space areas, amenity areas and on-site detention. The Opelika Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation for this development.

The development is expected to offer a variety of home sizes to meet the needs of prospective home owners.

Recognitions

The council and Mayor Gary Fuller recognized Judy Eldred as a 2024 Green Runner-up Award Recipient during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The council and mayor also recognized Cornelius Pink with an Attaboy Award. Pink was nominated for the award by Matt Battles the municipal area superviser from Opelika Parks and Recreation for his service and dedication in maintaining the parks in the city of Opelika. Battles said Pink consistently goes above and beyond his required duties but especially put in extra effort over the recent Labor Day weekend.

In other business

The council approved a request for a retail wine and beer on premise and retail wine and beer off premise alcohol license from Sante Opelika LLC doing business as Sante.

The council approved a request for the annual Life Chain Event on Oct. 6.

The council approved a downtown street closure request from First Baptist Church of Opelika for its Fall Festival on Oct. 27.

The council approved a bid for pest control services to Bug Busters.

The council approved a bid to JLD Enterprises LLC, in the total amount of $335,145 for the Grandberry Drive Extension.

The council approved a bid from Hall’s Tree Service for the removal of dead, dying or dangerous trees and stumps with tree pruning.

The council approved expense reports from various departments.

The council approved the purchase of a 2024 Ford F150 Responder SuperCrew 4×4 Pickup Truck using state of Alabama contract No. T191L from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the total amount of $48,137 for the Opelika Police Department.

The council approved the purchase of two 2024 Ford F150 SuperCrew 4×4 Pickup Trucks using the state of Alabama contract No. T191 from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the total amount of $95,243 for the Opelika Environmental Services department.

The council approved a resolution accepting the dedication of the extension of the right-of-way of Grandberry Drive.

The council approved a resolution amending the Organizational Chart of various departments

The council approved the annual excess loss insurance contract with Granular Insurance Company. Cobbs Allen & Hall Inc., the city’s insurance broker, will be compensated a monthly commission fee of $2,500.

The council approved the general liability insurance agreement with Marsh & McLennan Agency for an amount not to exceed $976,403.

The council approved a contract for employee vision care with MetLife VSP Vision Care.

The council approved a local consent agreement with the State Cybersecurity Grant Program.

The council approved an engagement letter with Himmelwright, Huguley & Boles LLC for annual auditing services for the accounting department.

The council approved an engagement letter with Samford & Denson LLP.

The council approved a resolution to waive all building and construction permit fees for Habitat of Humanity for the construction of a dwelling located at 205 Brannon Ave.

The council authorized a grant application with the Alabama State Industrial Development Authority SEEDS Grant Program. The total cost of the Project is estimated to be $1,527,250. With the one-to-one grant, the city is committed to funding the match of $763,625.

The council authorized refunds for cemetery monument sitting fees. The mayor and city staff have recommended the refund of all amounts collected from cemetery monument sitting fees during the period from April 4, 2023, to July 2, 2024 which total $12,300.

The council approved a request for a refund of occupational taxes paid in error by Cookout Opelika.

The council held a public hearing and then approved a weed abatement assessment for property located at 4 Avenue A.

The council approved a resolution to transfer current year city council discretionary fund balances to the upcoming fiscal year as follows:

Ward I – $ 918

Ward II – $ 2,898

Ward III – $ 4,176

Ward IV – $ 10,000

Ward V – $ 7,448

The council approved an ordinance to amend Chapters 5 and 9 of the City Code of Ordinances: Adoption of Standard Technical Codes Relating to Residential, Commercial and Industrial Construction

The council approved an ordinance for the First Amendment to the ground lease with SBA Towers IV LLC.

Auburn council postpones vote on Boykin-Donahue Campus project

BY ANITA STIEFEL

EDITOR@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

AUBURN — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 17, the Auburn City Council postponed a vote to move forward with the planned $18.2 million Boykin-Donahue Campus pending further discussion of the $1.13 Cultural Center portion of the project. The council postponed the vote until its Oct. 1 meeting and will announce a work session.

The Boykin-Donahue project will consist of the following: demolition of the existing Public Works, Environmental Services and Fleet Services facilities; construction of a new library, parking lot, play field, multi-purpose trail, splash pad, new recycling center and widening of Donahue Drive to accommodate left and right turn lanes into these new facilities. The Cultural Center portion of the project will be built at a cost of $1.13 million.

In other business

The council approved annexation of Mitchell Farms property, consisting of approximately 127.32 acres located on Lee Road 146 (Moores Mill Road) approximately half a mile east of Society Hill Road, as unanimously recommended by the Planning Commission at its Aug. 8 meeting. The owner plans to convert the property into a conventional residential subdivision with 31 single-family residential lots and two open space lots.

By a vote of 5-3, the council passed ordinances to allow for the following four annexations: