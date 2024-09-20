On the Mark | Sept. 19, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika (3-1, R 1-1) beat J.A.G. (0-4, R 0-2) 52-6 last Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs did exactly as I predicted last week: They dominated the Jaguars in all three phases of the game for four quarters in front of a partisan crowd.

OHS rolled up 464 total yards of offense while scoring on nine of 10 possessions. The nine scores included a 37-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Reese Beasley, two rushing TDs (four and 12 yards) from Calvin Hughley, a one-yard TD run from Jordan Waites and a 34-yard TD run by Jalen Nelson, plus Jamari Miller scored on an 83-yard reception, Jalynn Washington caught a 32-yard pass for a TD and Tommy Johnson caught a 17-yard pass for a score. Beasley made all eight PATs.

OHS played two quarterbacks: sophomore QB C.J. Sankey was two of three for 23 yards and a TD and sophomore Colby Key was six of seven for 187 yards and two TDs. The pair threw for a combined total of 242 passing yards. The Dogs rushed 34 times for 220 yards and five scores.

Opelika hosts Smiths Station (0-4, R 0-2) Friday night at Bulldog Stadium for Homecoming. This will be the 26th meeting. OHS holds a 23-2 record including a 42-14 win last year. The Panthers were beaten by Shaw (Georgia) 15-6, Valley 36-9, Central 15-69 and Carver 7-26.

The Dogs should win this game, play many players and continue to improve against the Panthers. Coach Moore’s team appears to be improving each week, playing a good brand of football with poise.

OHS ATHLETICS

Opelika Flag football team lost to Central 0-39 after the JV lost 13-26 in Phenix City.

The OHS Volleyball team lost a tough match 0-3 to Central.

OHS FALL SPORTS SCHEDULE

September 23: JV football @ Central 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: Volleyball @ Auburn, JV at 5 p.m., Varsity at 6 p.m.

Sept. 26: JV Volleyball @ LSA 4 p.m., JV Flag Football @ Loachapoka 5 p.m., Varsity @ LSA 5 p.m.

TIDBITS

Opelika City Schools Board of Education awarded Whatley Construction the bid ($1,252,603.00) to renovate the basketball arena inside OHS. Mayor Gary Fuller, a longtime supporter of OCS, and the city council agreed to pay to have the arena renovated. Part of the renovations include new seats, floor, scoreboard and paint. There are two gymnasiums inside OHS, Mainstreet Gym and the Arena. Both are small and not able to adequately house a class 7A program. Mayor Fuller has been a huge advocate for building new athletic venues and/or renovating existing venues. Under Fuller’s administration, OCS has seen more upgrades and built more facilities than any administration in Opelika history.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.