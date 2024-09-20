Letter to the Editor “It just don’t seem like the American way”

OPINION —

I have some comments about the people being evicted from the hotel.

Don’t the city or the fire department have to inspect the businesses on a regular basis? Because I know these problems with this hotel did not happen overnight and I can’t understand why they went to the resort of evicting all these people that didn’t have anywhere to go or transportation.

There are a lot of places that are providing for immigrants and they are putting American citizens in the streets.

It was a thorn in my heart. The more I’ve thought about it, it just didn’t seem fair that they gave them 24 hours to get out.

I just don’t see how the city, the fire department or the fire marshal has the authority to give someone 24 hours to move when the problem did not happen in 24 hours. It should have been corrected before this.

I think it is a bad look for the city really — or the officials or whoever is in charge of it.

It just don’t seem like the American way.

Martha Lenord

Lee County