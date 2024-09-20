Public Notices | Sept. 19. 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2024-900393

JUNE BARNES, as Personal Representative of

the Estate of Cecil Day, deceased,

Plaintiff, v.

A tract or parcel of land designated as:

A parcel of land lying in Sections 4 &5, Township 18 North, Range 26 East, Lee County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Commending at the locally accepted Southwest corner of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 26 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence North 00° 40’ 49” West 2,130.08 feet to a found ½ pipe located on the Westerly right-of-way of New Wright’s Mill Road and the POINT OF BEGINNING of

parcel described herein described; thence leaving

said right-of-way North 01° 28’ 48” West, a distance of 164.28 feet to a found 2 inch pipe;

thence North 00° 23’ 58” East, a distance of 261.89 feet to a found ¾ inch pipe; thence North 05° 29’ 04” West, a distance of 161.87 fee to a

Found ¾ inch solid iron; thence North 00° 04’ 33” East, a distance of 25.12 feet to a found 1

Inch flat iron; thence North 21° 30’ 21” West, a distance of 257.52 feet to a set 5/8 inch rebar set along the Southeasterly right-of-way of Interstate Highway 85; thence along said right-of-way North 53° 48’ 34” East, a distance of 284.61 feet to a distance of 393.40 feet to a found 1 inch flat iron; thence South 05° 45’ 23” West, a distance of 592.43 feet to a found ½ inch pipe located on the Western right-of-way of New Wrights Mill Road; thence along said right-of-way South 30° 26’ 43” West, a distance of 44.94 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Containing 2.04 acres, being further described On that certain Boundary Survey for Melmer Smith prepared on 10/20/10 by J. Keith

Maxwell, Ala. Reg. Land Surveyor No. 17262,

A copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit

“A.” AndJohn Bowen, Jr., and/or the unknown heirs

Of John Bowen, Jr. And

Rebecca Bowen, and/or the unknown heirs Of Rebecca Bowen, And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations,

Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiff, but who claim interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose

correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

PUBLICATION NOTICE

John Bowen, Jr., Rebecca Bowens, and any other persons who may claim an interest in the real property more particularly described herein below (“Defendants”), must answer the Complaint to Quiet Title, filed by the Estate of Cecil Day, deceased, by and through its Personal Representative, June Barnes, on or before November 1, 2024, or a Judgment by Default may be rendered against them in Lee County Case No.: CV-2024-900393. The real property situated in Lee County, Alabama, is more particularly described as:

This notice is Ordered by Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher J. Hughes on August 19, 2024, a copy of which is attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

/s/ Jonathan K. Corley

Attorney for June Barnes, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Cecil Day, deceased

Mary B. Roberson, Lee County Circuit Clerk Legal Run 08/29/24, 09/05/24, 09/12/24 & 09/19/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JIMMIE V. SHARPE, JR. DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2024-508

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of JIMMIE V. SHARPE, JR., are hereby granted to Linda S. Stoutenburgh. on the 30th day of August, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time 14th allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Linda S. Stoutenburgh Legal Run 09/05/24, 09/12/24 & 09/19/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the LR 249 and LR 318 Water Transmission Main Rebid CMGM230058(R ) will be received at the Smiths Water and Sewer Authority, located at 2848 Lee Road 243, Smiths Station, AL 36877, until Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST (local time) at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project includes the following Work: Approximately 40,000 LF of 12” water transmission main and all related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com/bids .

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC, 11 N. Water St., Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Ashley Morris ashley.morris@gmcnetwork.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $150.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, to award the contract to the lowest, responsive, and responsible bidder and reissue the bid if needed. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. The Smiths Water and Sewer Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

All or part of this project is to be funded through a subaward from Lee County’s American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“ARPA Funds”) and will require DBE documentation from the low, responsive, responsible bidder no later than 10 days after the bid opening. All participants must comply with all federal requirements applicable to the Loan (including those imposed by the 2014 Appropriations Act and related SRF Policy Guidelines) which the Participant understands includes, among other, requirements that all of the iron and steel products used in the Project are to be produced in the United States (“American Iron and Steel Requirement”). Bidders must be compliant with the terms and conditions of the ARPA award as set forth in the bid documents.

Bidders will be fully responsible for the delivery of their bids in a timely manner. Reliance upon the U.S. Mail or other carriers is the bidder’s risk.

Owner: Smiths Water and Sewer Authority

By: Mr. Joe Walden

Title: Chairman Legal Run 09/05/2024, 09/12/2024 & 09/19/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THER MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICK LAMAR YARBROUGH, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-511

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of Patrick Lamar Yarbrough, deceased having been granted to TABATHA YANCEY YARBROUGH, on September 3rd, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tabatha Yancey Yarbrough Legal Run 09/12/24, 09/19/24 & 09/26/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY IDA BISHOP HOWARD a/k/a DOROTHY B. HOWARD, DECEASED

further and also known as DOROTHY IDA BISHOP HOWARD a/k/a DOROTHY B. HOWARD

LETTERS TESTAMENT ARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative PATRICIA JANE BISHOP, on July 31st, 2024by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ PATRICIA JANE BISHOP Legal Run 09/12/24, 09/19/24 & 09/26/24

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-504

ESTATE OF THOMAS PHILLIP STORY, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Thomas Phillip Story, deceased having been granted to Daria Doster Story this 5th day of September 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Daria Doster Story, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

334-745-2564 Legal Run 09/12/24, 09/19/24 & 09/26/24

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of GLADYS EILEEN HILLYER, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by RONALD W. HILLYER of SEPTEMBER 11, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH PROBATE JUDGE Legal Run 09/19/2024

Notice of Public Auction Mini Mall Storage – Opelika

Mini Mall Storage Properties of Opelika, pursuant to the “Self-Storage Act” (1981 Alabama Acts, Number 81-769, Page 1324, and Section 1), Hereby Give Notice of Sale under said act to wit:

We will be holding a public action online at SelfStorage-Auction. com, Dated September 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

The payment methods are cash, debit, Credit: Visa and Mastercard. ALL SALES ARE FINAL. The bidder must place a $100 cash deposit, make payment, and clear out the unit within 48 hours from the time the auction closes. Once the unit has been inspected, you will receive the $100 deposit back.

We have 2 units: Unit number AA05 – M. Eutsey: Wall Pictures, boxes and bags, microwave, tv, shoes.

Unit number B09 – L. Holloway : TV, chairs, window unit, dog kennel, bird cage, rug, yellow outside light. Legal Run 09/19/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of EDWARD J. LOFTUS, JR., Deceased

CASE NO.: 2024-519

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to SUSAN JOHNSTON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of EDWARD J. LOFTUS, JR., deceased on the 12th day of September, 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SUSAN JOHNSTON

Personal Representative of the Estate of EDWARD J. LOFTUS, JR. Legal Run 09/19/24, 09/26/24 & 10/03/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PEGGY BAGGETT, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2024-431

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Peggy Baggett, deceased having been granted to Donald Bledsoe on the 15th day of August, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH Legal Run 09/19/24, 09/26/24 & 10/03/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CLASSIE MAE HUNTLY, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2024-525

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to BENJAMIN H. PARR, Personal Representative on the 12th day of September 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

BENJAMIN H. PARR Legal Run 09/19/24, 09/26/24 & 10/03/24

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-505

ESTATE OF THOMAS C. HUGHES, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Thomas C. Hughes, deceased, having been granted to Tommy D. Hughes this 11th day of September 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Tommy D. Hughes, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. Legal Run 09/19/24, 09/26/24 & 10/03/24

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF SAM ROBERT HULING, JR., DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Sam Robert Huling, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Sam Robert Huling, III this 11th day of September 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Sam Robert Huling, III, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030 Legal Run 09/19/24, 09/26/24, & 10/03/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF CARL ALLEN HAND, DECEASED.

CASE NO. 2022-4

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Lynn Hand Story, as Executrix of the Estate of Carl Allen Hand, deceased, on the 24th day of January, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Lynn Hand Story, Executrix Of the Estate of Carl Allen Hand, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 09/19/24, 09/26/24 & 10/03/24