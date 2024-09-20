Community Calendar of Events | Sept. 19, 2024

SEPT. 19 — FALL SUNDOWN CONCERT

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the Fall Sundown Concert Series at Kiesel Park this September and October. The free, family-friendly concerts will take place Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bring a picnic dinner or visit the Chill Spot food truck for a variety of food options. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Performing on Sept. 19 is Soul Co. Visit auburnalabama.org/parks for more details.

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Third Thursday Poetry Series on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill (101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) featuring professors Catherine Carter and Brian Gastle of Western Carolina University. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers — offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extending shopping hours and more. Entertainment district from 5-10 p.m.

The Opelika Chamber will host Food Truck Friday on Sept. 20, featuring food trucks, live music and vendors. The event starts at 5 p.m., with some trucks remaining until 10 p.m. Trucks will be parked along N. Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue.

Choctafaula’s “Rootin Tootin Rodeo” will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at 929 Lee County Road 14 in Auburn. This Youth Rodeo will include ages 2-15, arts and crafts vendors and live music. General Admission is $5 at the gate (cash only). Under age one admitted free with paying adult.

The award-winning Borromeo String Quartet with Henry Kramer will perform at the Gouge Performing Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.

The Opelika Chamber will host the VALOR Public Safety Awards Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Southerly Warehouse (1007 Avenue B). The event will feature military hero and Dancing with the Stars alum Noah Galloway as guest speaker, and first responders will be presented with annual awards like Firefighter and Police Officer of the Year. Register at opelikachamber.com.

Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the Fall Sundown Concert Series at Kiesel Park this September and October. The free, family-friendly concerts will take place Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bring a picnic dinner or visit the Chill Spot food truck for a variety of food options. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Performing on Sept. 26 is the Sally Brown Band. Visit auburnalabama.org/parks for more details.

The Piano Guys are coming to the Gouge Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Since their serendipitous inception in a Southern Utah piano shop, The Piano Guys have established themselves as an unstoppable musical force. Consisting of Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer) and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter), the quartet delivers audacious compositions that effortlessly transcend the confines of style and genre. For more information and tickets email gpac@auburn.edu or call (334)844-8497.

Opelika Main Street will present the annual “On the Tracks” wine trail event on Friday, Sept. 27. The streets of downtown Opelika will be filled with live music, a photo booth, caricature drawings and wine trail stops featuring a diverse array of wine samples. Food trucks will be featured at the event, as well as late night shopping at local retail spots. Must be 21 or older to attend. Stay tuned for ticket information.

Songwriter Dan Navarro will perform at the Sundilla Concert Series on Friday, Sept. 27. Showtime at the AUUF (450 E. Thach Avenue in Auburn) is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $20 from Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodie’s, and online at sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $25, $15 for students. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

Do you have a bunch of new or gently used holiday items that you no longer use? Rent a booth at the city of Opelika Parks & Rec Department’s Holiday Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex. Booths are $10. Register by emailing mjohnson@opelika-al.gov.

The Auburn Public Library will host local author James Webster on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. to discuss his book, “Siri: An Alternative Epic,” a tale that follows a young boy who grows up in the isolation of a mountain kingdom, haunted by questions about his past, who embarks on a perilous journey northward, unaware that his every move is being watched and manipulated. Audience: Adults.

The Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market is held each Saturday through Sept. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Lovely Church Grounds, 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive. Senior benefit cards are welcome. Vendors contact market manager Joanne Finley at (334) 332-5970.

The city of Opelika Parks & Rec presents its annual Health & Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at the SportsPlex gym.

The city of Opelika will host 2024 National Night Out, a community-building event, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Courthouse Square. The event will feature food, drinks and resources about public safety, crime prevention, health, education and youth programs.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office & the City of Smiths Station are partnering for National Night Out 2024. National Night Out is a yearly, nation-wide event to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Stop by the Smiths Station Govt. Center (2336 Lee Rd 430) 5-7:30pm CT to meet deputies, see helicopters and first responder vehicles and learn about programs offered by community partners.

Performing on Oct. 10 is Jeff Gaither & Co.

Auburn Area Community Theatre will present Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS Oct. 3-13 at 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn. The production is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney’s most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. This stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight audiences of all ages. For show dates and times and to purchase tickets, visit https://auburnact.ticketspice.com/101-dalmatians.

The Knee High Foundation and 100 Black Men of Greater Auburn/Opelika will present the 2nd annual Breast Cancer Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 5, with check in beginning at 8 a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Ave., Opelika. There will be swag bags, gift card giveaways, t-shirts, raffles, food and fun. Register via Eventbright.com for $20. For more info, contact Anthony Bryant at (912) 220-7818.

Registration is now open for the second annual Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure. The event, for children in grades K-8, will be held at Chewacla State Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m., with bike rides beginning at 9 a.m. At Ride and Seek, riders and their parents will get safety tips from experts and test their skills on mountain bike and paved trails. There will be free prizes, a raffle for some great bike equipment and food and drink for purchase. Registration is $15 per person. Register by Sept. 18 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/rideseek2024 to register.

East Alabama Area Youth for Christ (EAYFC) will host its 39th Annual Golf Classic fundraiser at Auburn University Club on Oct. 7. Registration includes a goody bag, golf cart rental and lunch. There will be a variety of contests, including a Hole-in-One Contest and a Golf Ball Drop. For more information about sponsorship levels or to register, visit eastalabamayfc.org/golfclassic or email golf@eastalabamayfc.org.

Some Enchanted Evening, a jazz-steeped sojourn exploring a bevy of The Great American Songbook’s most enduring hits from the Golden Age of Broadway to today, will be presented at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit the website SomeEnchantedConcert.com.

Performing on Oct. 3 is Tony Brook Band.

Songwriter-guitarist Joy Clark will make her debut at the Sundilla Music Series on Friday, Oct. 11. Showtime at the AUUF (450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn) is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodie’s and online at Sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door is $25. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food or beverage.

On the second Saturday of every month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts a lively event at Pioneer Park. History re-enactors don period attire, showcasing their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths forge, spinners and weavers bring the textile room to life, and gardeners tend to the historical gardens. Crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled throughout the day. A meal is prepared in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers gather at the Museum at 1 p.m. for live music. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

AU’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host a book talk on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. Dr. Kathryn H. Braund, Hollifield Professor of Southern History Emerita, will discuss her new book, Mapping Conquest: The Battle Maps of Horseshoe Bend, which provides a revealing look at the many aspects of war and how battle maps shape our collective memory.

The Standing Rock Fish Fry & Bake Sale is set for Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Standing Rock Community Center on Chambers County Road 278. Tickets are $15 for a plate of fried catfish fillets, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, lemons, pickles and onions. Plates are available for dine in or carry out, rain or shine. For tickets call (706) 333-8559 or (334) 234-1095. Proceeds benefit the Standing Rock Community Center Building Project.

Auburn’s Oktoberfest: The South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m.at Ag Heritage Park, located at 620 S. Donahue Drive. The event will feature live music from Kidd Blue and The War Damn Polka Band, tastings from more than 70 breweries, wineries and homebrewers, educational tents from Auburn University’s AU BREW and a HOP presentation by Auburn’s Horticulture Department. Activities will include naming of Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, stein hoisting contest, weiner dog races, barrel racing, a Chicken Dance competition and more. There will be food trucks, along with several large TV’s highlighting the day’s football games. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

The Auburn Public Library will host local author Jeff Barry on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. to discuss his book, “Go to Hell Ole Miss.” Set in Mississippi in the early 1970s, it’s the story of a father’s willingness to do almost anything to save his daughter from the Southern gentleman he had pressured her to marry. Almost. Barry’s book “Go to Hell Ole Miss” has been named a Top 20 National Bestseller, Barnes and Noble Bestseller and Amazon Bestseller since its May 7 publication date. Audience: Adults.

Join the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a festive and fun Trunk-or-Treat with deputies, members of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and other community partners. Enjoy getting up close to law enforcement vehicles while showing off your Halloween costumes. Toys will be available for children with food sensitivities. There is no cost for this event. Interested in helping purchase treats for this event? Visit lcsofoundation.org/donate.

ONGOING – TUESDAYS – Grief Share meets on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. if needed. The Community Grief Share is held at Trinity Church on 800 2nd Ave., in Opelika. It is held in room 205. There is an evening Grief Share meeting also on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the church.