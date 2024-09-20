Obituaries | Sept. 19, 2024

DEBRA HANSON MCCLAIN

Debra Hanson McClain of Opelika passed away peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at home with her husband and daughter at her side. She was born Feb. 18, 1955, in Opelika. She was the daughter of the late Luther G. Hanson and Bernice Hanson of Opelika.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years James G. McClain Jr. (Jim); a daughter Karen M. Bambas (Forrest Bambas); a grandson Ian Bambas; and a brother Luther Steven “Steve” Hanson.

Debra grew up in Opelika and graduated Opelika High School in 1973. She and Jim married June 8, 1974. She graduated Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in piano pedagogy and began a career as a piano teacher in the local area. She touched many lives through teaching her love of music. She eventually opened her music shop and tirelessly helped many students with their band supplies. Debra was always wanting to help others in any way she could. She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.

The family will have visitation on Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Jeﬀcoat-Trant Funeral Home and then laid to rest at Garden Hills Cemetery.

The family respectfully declines gifts of flowers. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Women’s Hope Clinic (www.womenshope.org)

RODDY “ROD” W. BETTIS

Roddy Woodrow Bettis, age 77, passed away on Sept. 12, 2024, in Opelika. He was born on Nov. 22, 1946, in Columbus, Georgia, to Nathan Woodrow Bettis and Evelyn Money Bettis, who preceded him in death.

Rod’s family moved to Atlanta where he attended Southwest DeKalb High School. He then served his country as a proud member of the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Honored for his bravery and dedication, he received the esteemed Air Metal award for his exceptional service.

Rod graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business. He became an officer with the Atlanta Police Department, rising to the rank of detective, and he later worked as an agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Miami. He then transitioned to working in sales for Firearms Training Systems (now InVeris Training Solutions) where he worked with police departments around the country and the Caribbean until his retirement in 2018.

He married Terry Lynn Girardeau on April 19, 1980, in Atlanta, and they raised their family in the suburb of Roswell. Rod was a devoted fan of UGA football and enjoyed cheering on the Dawgs. He loved traveling for both work and pleasure, seeing the sights and exploring other countries (he ate his way around the world). Panama City Beach was his home away from home, and he made many memories with family and friends while spending time there. Rod enjoyed doo-wop music, good ribs and a cozy pair of pajama pants.

Rod is survived by his wife, Terry Girardeau Bettis of Auburn; his children, Robby Bettis of Lanett, Steffani Bettis Bowman of Lanett, Keightley Bettis Garnett (Dusty) of Auburn and Melanie Bettis Pappalardo (Domenico) of Atlanta; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at Embrace Church, 2142 N. College St. in Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

WILLIAM “BILL” MCLAIN

William “Bill” Batson McLain was born on July 15, 1940, and died Sept. 14, 2024, at Bethany House at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert and Estelle Batson McLain, and a son, Paul Thomas Lott.

He was loved and adored by his wife and family. He is survived by his wife, Sandra McLain; daughter, Melinda Kirby (Kerry); sons, Joe McLain (Marlana), Mike Lott (Jackie); daughter-in-love, April Lott; grandchildren, Emma Rosenfield, Kera Kirby, Chris Lott, Katherine Bradley (Nate), Kaitlin Lott and Andrew Lott; great-grandchild, Liam Bradley; and brother, Robert Lott (Gail).

Bill graduated from Valley High School and then studied electronics at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus. After graduation, he went to work at Ampex Corp. and remained there until his retirement in 2005.

He was an avid golfer beginning as a child until his illness with cancer. His other hobby since childhood talking to people all over the world as a ham radio operator.

Bill was looking forward to the homecoming game of Auburn on the day of his death, but instead he made his homecoming to Heaven to walk on streets of gold and see the gates of pearl. He was a Christian man and walked the walk and talked the talk and lived for Christ. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika.

In the past he helped build churches on three different mission trips to Central America. He loved gospel music and for many years he and his wife went to Pigeon Forge to attend the National Quartet Convention.

A family graveside service will be held Sept. 28 at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Cade Farris and Rev. Jeff Meyers of First Baptist Church Opelika. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JAMES D. FORD

James D. Ford, 85, passed away Sept. 11, 2024.

A graveside service was held Sept.16 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

SHIRLEY PARKER WATKINS

Shirley Parker Watkins was joyfully reunited with her husband of 60 years, William C. “Wick” Watkins, in Heaven on Sept. 7, 2024. She passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn.

She was born Nov. 28, 1934, and lovingly adopted by Erma and Tom Parker of Abbeville, Georgia. Shirley was an active member of Abbeville Baptist Church and graduated from Abbeville High School.

She graduated from Huntington College in 1956 with a major in history and a minor in English. In her senior year, she was honored as the May Queen of the College and, in 2009, received the Huntington College Alumni Loyalty Award.

Shortly following graduation, she and Wick married. Together they had two daughters, Sharon Watkins Lofton (Richard “Dickey,” predeceased) and Jana Jordan Muschamp (Mike).

Shirley and Wick lived in various cities throughout the Southeast, where she pursued her passion for teaching and enriching the lives of others. The last 50 years of her life were spent in Auburn and Lake Martin. Her time teaching high school English at Lee Academy brought her great joy and impacted many.

After retiring, she joined the Women’s Club of Auburn and served one term as president. She was an active Auburn United Methodist Church member and enjoyed all things Auburn.

Her greatest joy was her relationship with Christ, her husband, and her family. With 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, she was abundantly loved by all who knew her.

Her family would like to thank Meyata Marshall, Debbie Stanley and many others who cared for her over the years. The care she received was out of deep love for her.

A funeral service was held Sept. 11 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. George Mathison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Shirley Parker Watkins Endowed Scholarship. The address is Huntingdon College,1500 East Fairview Ave., Montgomery, AL 36106-2148.

DANNY RAY PORTERFIELD

Danny Ray Porterfield, 76, of Opelika passed away on Sept. 7, 2024.

Dr. Porterfield served in the United States Army with a tour in the 4th Infantry in the Vietnam War. He also served in the 11th Group Reserve Special Forces then later served in the 20th Special Forces (Green Beret and Paratrooper) of the Army National Guard for a total service time of 16 years.

He was a lifetime educator, holding a Doctorate of Education focused in agriculture from Auburn University. Upon the completion of his doctorate, he provided international consultant service in agriculture for a few years in Jamaica and Belize. He then devoted his life to teaching vocational agriculture at the junior high and high school levels until his retirement. His love of agriculture was also a hobby as he raised various farm animals and enjoyed his many plants and flowers. In his later years he became a published author, loved researching, studying and teaching the Bible. Spreading and teaching God’s Word came natural to him as a lifelong educator.

Dr. Porterfield was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Porterfield, and his grandparents. He is survived by wife, Susan Porterfield; mother, Shirley Porterfield; sister, Shelia Porterfield; and three children, Ray (Jill) Porterfield, Jennifer (Shawn) Daley and Scott Parker. He was blessed by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A service was held Sept. 10 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Rev, Craig Lee officiating. Interment followed at Hopewell Methodist Church Cemetery.

From his book, End Times: “The important point to be made is that one way to walk closer to God is to study him. To know Jesus and not know the Father makes us incomplete.”