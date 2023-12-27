Virginia Floyd

March 21, 1942 ~ December 25, 2023 (age 81)

Funeral Services for Virginia Foster Floyd, age 81, of Oak Bowery, Alabama, will be held at noon CST, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Oak Bowery Methodist Church, 4050 U.S. Highway 431, LaFayette, Alabama, with the Rev. Dan Oravetz officiating. Visitation will be held at 11a.m. CST prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in the Oak Bowery Cemetery in Oak Bowery.

Ms. Floyd was born March 21, 1942, to Dorsey Foster and Virginia Harrison Foster in Randolph County, Alabama. She passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at her residence in Oak Bowery, following a short illness of acute leukemia, with her family by her side.

Ms. Floyd was known as a Christian woman and a prayer warrior. She was loved by all and many have had their destiny eternally changed through her ministry and prayers. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and nurse.

She is survived by her daughters, Dedee Manley (Danny), Ginger Lee (Travis), and Lisa Barnes (Ray); sister, Shelby Langley; grandchildren, Will Sosebee (Beth), Kasey Flurry (Dylan), Hayden Shaw, Ragan Johnson (Jacob), Kyndel Ray (Ethan), McKensie Barnes, Logan Lee, and Katie Manley; and great-grandchildren, Piper Flurry, Charlotte Flurry, and Blake Sosebee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Floyd, father, Dorsey Foster, mother, Virginia Foster, and brother, Charles Foster.

Serving as pallbearers are Will Sosebee, Logan Lee, Ethan Ray, Travis Lee, Ray Barnes, and Danny Manley.