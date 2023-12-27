Public Notices 12-28-2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2022-900316

M&T BANK, Plaintiff v. MYONG C. YIM, Defendant

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: MYONG C. YIM

You are hereby notified that the above-styled breach of contract action seeking monies due the Plaintiff in an amount of $79,706.73, plus interest and fees, has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of the court and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Jason R. Watkins, 4317-A Midmost Drive, Mobile, Alabama 36609, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this 17th day of November, 2023.

Mary Roberson Clerk of Court, Lee County, Alabama

T.K. Davis Justice Center|

2311 Gateway Dr.

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 737-352 Legal Run: 12/7/23, 12/14/23, 12/21/23, & 12/28/23

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

P.R. a minor child (DOB: 11/23/2011), Case No. JU 2016-167.04

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: Christina Thrasher, mother of P. R.,who was born on 11/23/2011 and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on June 3, 2022. Christina Thrasher must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within four-teen (14) days from the last date of publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2016-167.04 terminating her paren-tal rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Harold S. Patrick Attorney for Lee County DHR 2108-D Gateway Drive Opelika, AL 36801. Legal run 12/7/23, 12/14/23, 12/21/23 & 12/28/23

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

ESTATE OF JAMES PARK CHANCE, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2023-608

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of Decem-ber, 2023, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 5th day of December, 2023.

JOHNNY HARRISON Legal Run 12/14/23, 12/21/23 & 12/28/23

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY JEAN PHILLIPS, DECEASED

Case No. 2023-580

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to James G. Phillips and Kenneth E. Phillips, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Dorothy Jean Phillips, deceased, on the 8th day of December, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

James G. Phillips, Co-Executor Of the Estate of Dorothy Jean Phillips, Deceased

Kenneth E. Phillips, Co-Executor Of the Estate of Dorothy Jean Phillips, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 12/14/23, 12/21/23 & 12/28/23

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LARRY D. PARKS, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Joyce Lee Howell Parks, Personal Representative on the 6th day of December, 2023, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOYCE LEE HOWELL PARKS Legal 12/14/2023, 12/21/2023 & 12/28/2023

Construction of Right Turn Lane and Roadway Improvements for Andrews Road

ALDOT Project No. IAR-041-000-020

ADVERTISMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE FOR BID #23003

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Robinson Paving Company, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for The Construction of Right Turn Lane and Roadway Improvements for Andrews Road, AL for the city of Opelika/ALDOT, owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeffrey Robinson, 5425 Schatulga Rd, Columbus, GA 31907, in writing. Legal Run 12/14/23, 12/21/23 & 12/28/23

NOTICE OF CUSTODY ACTION

LEE COUNTY ALABAMA JUVENILE COURT

TO KYLIE SONICKSEN AND THE PUTATIVE FATHER OF: R.S., AKA R.C., DATE OF BIRTH, 9-07-2020

R.S., DATE OF BIRTH, 7-23-21

Take Notice that a Complaint For Modification of Custody has been filed in the Lee County Juvenile Court by Angela Rene Sanders and Rodney Paul Sanders. The parents of the above minors have 14 days from the date of last publication to answer or otherwise defend said action or a default judgment may be entered. Legal Run 12/14/21, 12/21/23, 12/28/23 & 01/04/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ANNA SALTER ASBURY, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2023-621

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of December, 2023, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HARRIS WAKEFIELD ASBURY, JR.

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 12/21/23, 12/28/23 & 01/04/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THELMA LEE JOHNSON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2023-626

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jocelyn L. Vickers, Personal Representative on the 14th day of December, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOCELYN L. VICKERS Legal Run 12/21/23, 12/28/23 & 01/04/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Opelika Fire Station #5 at 4000 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL for the City of Opelika, Alabama, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify JRW Architects, 900 Janet Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Architect and Whatley Construction, LLC, Contractor, 710 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika, AL 36803. Legal Run 12/21/2023, 12/28/2023, 01/04/2024 & 01/11/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WARREN AMOS, DECEASED.

Case No. 2023-486

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Linda Lou Amos, as Executrix of the Estate of Charles Warren Amos, deceased, on the 5th day of December, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Linda Lou Amos, Executrix Of the Estate of Charles Warren Amos, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 12/21/2023, 12/28/2023 & 01/04/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is considering making applications to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Program Loan and a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Program Loan for improvements at Chewacla State Park.

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 5:30pm at the Lower Pavilion at Chewacla State Park, located at 124 Shell Toomer Parkway, Auburn, AL 36830 (in the event of inclimate weather, the meeting will be held in Cabin Number 4). This meeting will be to inform the citizens of the State of Alabama of the components of the applications. An Environmental Information Document will be available for public review at the meeting. Citizens will be informed at the meeting of the nature and extent of proposed activities, amount of funding available and time frames for the program.

Further, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be accepting comments on the applications for the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s CWSRF and DWSRF Loan Funds for the purpose of the Water System Improvements and Waste Water System Improvements. Every citizen in attendance will be afforded the opportunity to express their views of the program and needs of the community. Citizens, who wish, may submit their comments in writing to:

Dennis Grooms

Construction Manager

Alabama State Parks

64 North Union Street, Room 483

Montgomery, AL 36104

All comments must be submitted prior to Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Any interested party that may require special assistance in attending the hearing, or the need for an interpreter, may contact The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at (334) 353-7996.

Legal Run 12/21/2023, 12/28/2023, 01/04/2024 & 01/11/2024

ORDINANCE NO. 033-23

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-5 District (High-Density Residential District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary Overlay District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

PARCEL l

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SEC. 10, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST IN OPELIKA, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA; THENCE WEST 826.92 FEET; THENCE NORTH 2607.57 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE N 88°39’15” W, 742.52 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W LINE OF VETERAN’S PARKWAY: THENCE ALONG SAID R/W LINE, N 58°23’02“ E,

219.56 FEET; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY, BEING A CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 312.37 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1220.90 FEET, A CHORD BEARING OF N 51°03’15” E, AND A CHORD LENGTH OF 311.52 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE LAST MENTIONED R/W LINE WITH THE SOUTHWESTERLY R/W LINE OF THE NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY, THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE LAST MENTIONED R/W LINE BEING A CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY, HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 453.83 FEET, A RADIUS OF 5010.36 FEET, A CHORD BEARING OF S 43°38’02” E, AND A CHORD LENGTH OF 453.68 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 2.62 ACRES +/-

PARCEL 2

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SEC. 10, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST IN OPELIKA, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA; THENCE WEST 826.92 FEET; THENCE NORTH 2607.57 FEET, THENCE N 88°39’15” W, 742.52 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W LINE OF VETERAN’S PARKWAY; THENCE N 46°19’30” W TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W LINE OF VETERANS PARKWAY AND THE NORTHWESTERLY MARGIN OF AN ABANDONED RAILROAD BED SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN, N 23°44’35” W, 55.45 FEET; THENCE N 35°18’35” W, 435.40 FEET: THENCE N 47°54’35” W, 309.70 FEET: THENCE N 54°49’35” W, 185.19 FEET, THENCE N 51°42’46“ W, 349.20 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID MARGIN WITH THE SOUTHEASTERLY R/W LINE OF WAVERLY PARKWAY (OLD US 280), THENCE ALONG SAID R/W LINE, N 61°57’23” E, 333.85 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID R/F LINE WITH THE SPUTHWESTERLY R/W LINE OT THE NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY: THENCE ALONG THE LAST MENTIONED R/W LINE,S 56°ll’54” E, 485.21 FEET; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY, BEING A CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY, HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 841.06 FEET; A RADIUS OF 5767.63 FEET, A CHORD BEARING OF S 52°01’15” E, AND A CHORD LENGTH OF 840.31 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION WITH SAID R/W LINE WITH THE NORTHWESTERLY R/W LINE OF VETERAN’S PARKWAY; THEN SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE LAST MENTIONED R/W LINE BEING A CURVE CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 271.61 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1115.36 FEET, A CHORG BEARING OF S 50°5b’04“ W, AND A CHORD LENGTH OF 270.94 FEET; THENCE S 58°23’02” W, 259.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 11.60 ACRES +/-.

The above-described property contains 14.22 acres, more or less, and is located in the 3500 block of Waverly Parkway. Said property is also accessed from Veterans Parkway.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 19th day of December, 2023.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 20th day of December, 2023.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYO

APPROVED this the 20th day of December, 2023.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 12/28/2023

ORDINANCE NO. 032-23

AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE ORDER OF BUSINESS, PUBLIC HEARINGS AND CITIZEN COMMUNICATIONS AND AMENDING SECTION 2-162 OF THE

CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA AND ADDING NEW SECTIONS 2-162.1, 2-162.2, 2-162.3 AND 2-162.4

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 2-162. That Section 2-162 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 2-162 Order of Business.

At all regular meetings, business shall be taken up and disposed of generally in the following order. The Council President may adjust the format from time-to-time as deemed necessary to provide for the orderly conduct of Council business.

(1) A Call to Order.

(2) Roll Call.

(3) Invocation.

(4) Pledge of Allegiance.

(5) Approval of the Minutes of Previous Meeting(s).

(6) Unfinished Business.

(7) Mayor Comments and Recognitions.

(8) Public Hearings

(9) Agenda-Related Public Comments. (This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons wishing to address the Council on matters relating to the specific content of items on the meeting agenda.)

(10) General Business.

(11) Awarding of Bid.

(12) Resolutions.

(13) Ordinances.

(14) Appointments.

(15) Second Roster of Public Comments. (This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons wishing to address the Council on non-agenda matters relating to City business.)

(16) Adjourn.

Section 2. New Sections. That Chapter 2 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, is hereby amended to add new sections 2-162.1, 2-162.2, 2-162.3 and 2-162.4 which shall read as follows:

Sec. 2-162.1 Public Comment.

The City Council values and encourages community input. The Council will accept public comment during a regular meeting through one of three options:

Public hearings, prior to Council vote (comments must be related to the topic of the public hearing)

Agenda-related public comments, prior to Council vote. (Comments must be related to specific items on the meeting agenda.)

Second roster of public comments on non-agenda items, at the conclusion of the meeting. (Comments are limited to City business or issues which the City Council would have authority to act if brought forth as an agenda item.)

Sec. 2-162.2 Public Hearings.

a) Public hearings shall be deemed to include only those hearings specifically noticed and required to be conducted by the Council by state statute or otherwise for the purposes of providing opportunities for the general public to comment upon and make inquiries or presentations with respect to specific proposals or matters under consideration by the Council including, but not limited to, planning and zoning, economic development, nuisance abatement or other matters of significant public interest. The Council, at its discretion, may schedule public hearings for other matters under consideration.

b) At the beginning of any public hearing(s), the City Clerk shall publicly state the rules of conduct for such public hearing including any time limits on speakers’ presentations, any requirement for submitting materials in writing with sufficient copies for all Council members and the Clerk, and such other rules as may be reasonably necessary for the proper and expeditious conduct at the public hearing.

c) Public hearings shall be opened upon the declaration of the presiding officer that the Council is at the time in a public hearing and the presiding officer shall state the specific purpose of the public hearing.

d) Each speaker may address the Council for three minutes. Comments are limited to the subject matter of the public hearing.

e) The procedures and rules of decorum in Section 162.3 are applicable to the conduct of public hearings.

Sec. 2-162.3 Procedures and Rules related to Public Comment.

The following procedures and rules are applicable to all speakers addressing the Council during public hearings and during those portions of the agenda reserved for agenda-related public comments and the second roster of public comments at the conclusion of the meeting.

(a) All persons wishing to address the Council must write their name, mailing address, telephone number, email address and topic(s) of presentation on the sign-in sheet prior to the start of the City Council meeting.

(b) Each person addressing the Council shall step up to the podium or other location provided to address the Council and, prior to making any comments, give their name and address in an audible and clear tone of voice.

(c) Each speaker may address the Council for up to three (3) minutes. Upon expiration of the allotted time, the person speaking shall return to his or her seat or exit the Council chambers. The City Clerk shall be responsible for keeping time on each speaker. Speakers are not allowed to donate time to other speakers.

(d) All remarks shall be addressed to the City Council as a body and not to any member thereof, the Mayor, staff members, the audience or media. There shall be no dialogue between the person addressing the Council and any individual Council member. All questions to Council members shall be directed through the presiding officer. Citizen communications shall not serve as a forum for debate with the Council.

(e) Speakers addressing the Council during a public hearing shall limit their comments to the subject matter of the public hearing. Speakers addressing the Council during the agenda-related public comments portion of the meeting shall limit their comments to specific items on the meeting agenda. No comments shall be allowed on a matter that was the matter of a public hearing scheduled for the same meeting. Speakers addressing the Council during the second roster of public comments at the conclusion of the meeting shall limit their comments to matters pertaining to City business or issues which the City Council would have authority to act upon if brought forth as an agenda item. Comments are limited to matters that are within the City’s control or jurisdiction. No comments shall be allowed on a matter that was a previous item on the meeting agenda.

(f) Speakers addressing the Council during a meeting shall not be allowed to:

Campaign for political office either for themselves or on behalf of other political candidates. Promote private business or commercial ventures. Use profane, abusive or threatening language. Use defamatory language that demeans any person. Speakers have the right to comment on the performance, conduct and qualifications of City officials and employees. Make irrelevant or repetitious remarks. Engage in behavior that intimidates others or incites violence or disorder. Address the Council on issues that do not concern the services, policies, affairs or jurisdiction of the City. Continue talking after the allotted time has expired.

(g) Large groups are encouraged to select one or more speakers to represent the opinion of the group. However, there is no requirement to make this designation.

(h) Speakers and members of the public may submit written comments via email to the City Clerk before any public meeting or may submit written comments to the City Clerk at the Council meeting. Written materials submitted to the City are considered public documents.

(i) Any speaker addressing the Council who violates any of the above procedures and rules is to be warned by the presiding officer that they are in violation of the rules and shall be given the opportunity to bring themselves to order. If the speaker continues in violation of the rules, the presiding officer may order the person removed from the Council chambers for the remainder of the meeting. The presiding officer may stop any person from speaking if his or her comments or gestures are profane, abusive, threatening or otherwise offensive. Persons who refuse to stop speaking at the direction of the presiding officer may be escorted from the meeting by a police officer at the request of the presiding officer.

Sec. 2-162.4 Order, Decorum and Entry Policies at City Council Meetings

(a) All meetings of the City Council are open to the public except Executive Sessions allowed by State law. The following entry rules and policies shall apply to all citizens and other visitors attending City Council meetings.

(1) Weapons of any kind are not permitted in the Council Chambers. Items considered to be weapons include open and obvious weapons such as firearms and knives of all kinds, but also includes electronic defense weapons, facsimile weapons, scissors, tasers, pepper spray, fireworks, firecrackers, sparklers and any other items that can be used as a weapon. Exceptions to the policy are made for APOST certified active duty law enforcement officers in the commission of official duties or on official duty. Visitors must pass through a metal detector prior to admission to the Council Chambers. Visitors attempting to bring firearms or other weapons into the Council Chambers will be asked to leave the grounds to store firearms or weapons in a safe place off-property. Weapons not declared upon entry and passage through the security screening checkpoint are subject to confiscation or impoundment.

(2) No signs, placards, poster boards, banners, balloons, musical instruments, noise-making devices, laser pointers and other items that can be used as open and obvious distracting or attention-getting devices shall be permitted in the Council Chambers and no person shall attach or affix any poster, placard, banner, sign or similar material to the doors, walls or seats of the Council Chambers.

(3) Animals or pets, other than authorized or certified service animals, are not permitted in the Council Chambers.

(4) Refusal to comply with these entry policies or to submit to or failure to pass a security screening will result in denial of entry into the Council Chambers.

(b) The presiding officer shall preserve order and decorum at City Council meetings. It shall be unlawful for any person in the audience at a Council meeting to do any of the following: Engage in disorderly, disruptive, disturbing, delaying, or boisterous conduct, including, but not limited to, handclapping, stomping of feet, whistling, making noise, use of profane language or obscene gestures, yelling or similar demonstrations, which conduct substantially interrupts, delays or disturbs the peace and good order of the proceedings of the Council. The presiding officer may order the expulsion of any person who fails to comply with the presiding officer’s directive and who engages in disruptive behavior. Any person so expelled shall not be readmitted for the remainder of the meeting from which expelled.

Section 3. Severability Clause. If any section, sentence, or phrase of this ordinance is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect the remaining portions of this ordinance.

Section 4. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with this ordinance are repealed to the extent of such inconsistency.

Section 5. Effective Date. This ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 6. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 19th day of December, 2023.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 20th day of December, 2023.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYO

APPROVED this the 20th day of December, 2023.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 12/28/2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SANDRA JEAN OLAVESON, A/K/A SANDRA JEAN HOOKS DECEASED. Case No. 2023-615

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patricia O. Weatherston, as Executrix of the Estate of Sandra Jean Olaveson, a/k/ Sandra Jean Hooks, deceased, on the 14th day of December, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Patricia O. Weatherstone, Executrix Of the Estate of Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 12/28/2023, 01/04/2024, 01/11/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF WENDELL ROGER DILL, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2023-548

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Doris Kowalczyk Dill, as Executrix of the Estate of Wendell Roger Dill, deceased, on the 14th day of December, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Doris Kowalczyk Dill, Executrix Of the Estate of Wendell Roger Dill, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033 Legal Run 12/28/2023, 01/04/2024 & 01/11/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIMMY CLYDE BROACH, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2023-625

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of December, 2023, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAMES FREDERICK BROACH, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 12/28/2023, 01/04/2024, 01/11/2024

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al. 36830 ) Thursday, (01-04-2024) at 10:00AM

Unit 239

Unit 668

Unit 808

Unit 823

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run Date 12-28-2023

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 36801 Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit A56

Unit C26

Unit D32

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run Dec. 28, 2023

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit B203

Unit C276

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 12/28/2023

STORAGE TREASURES

AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 209

Unit 309

Unit 153

Unit 187

Unit 383

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 12-28-2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA NELL JOHNSON, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO. 2023-455

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Joe A. Bess on the 16th day of October, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOE A. BESS Legal Run 12/21/2023, 12/28/2023 & 01/04/2024

ESTATE OF JOHNNIE MAE LIPSCOMB-CLARK, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO. 2023-596

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to HENRY L. CLARK SR. Personal Representative, on the 19th day of December, 2023, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HENRY L. CLARK, SR.

Legal Run 12/21/2023, 12/28/2023 & 01/04/2024