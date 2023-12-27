Opelika native to appear on Jeopardy! Second Chance

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — Opelika native Andrew Whatley is set to appear on the television game show Jeopardy! in its Second Chance Tournament.

Whatley is the son of Charles and Ann Whatley. He grew up in Opelika’s Beauregard community and now works as a senior director of enrollment marketing communications at Columbia College in Chicago, Illinois.

He first competed on Jeopardy! in January 2023, finishing in second place after answering 19 questions correctly.

The Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament brings back notable contestants that did not win in their original appearance on the show, giving them a second chance to win the game.

Thirty-six contestants were selected to compete in the tournament.

The tournament games started airing Dec. 19 and will continue through Jan. 15 and is the first step toward the 31st Tournament of Champions.

The winner of each week will take home $35,000 and punch their ticket to the Season 39 Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard competition.

Champions Wildcard features players who won one or two games last season returning to compete for a spot in the 2024 Tournament of Champions.

Whatley will appear in week three of the tournament and the episode will air Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The show will be broadcast on WBL-CBS at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. Eastern time).

