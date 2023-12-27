Lee Co. Literacy Coalition to offer technology workshop

CONTRIBUTED BY LCLC

LEE COUNTY — Lee County Literacy Coalition is partnering with the Affordable Connectivity Program and SwaCONNECT to host a Literacy Wonderland outreach event on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is designed to bridge the digital divide with literacy and reintroduce LCLC programs to the community.

Understanding technology and how to utilize it is a necessity, with desktop and laptop computers and other smart devices in 80% of households. Many jobs require the use of technology in some form, with more information offered in electronic rather than printed format. SwaCONNECT will offer free tablets to eligible households. Individuals may complete an application by scanning the QR code in advance with pick up on the day of the event. Applications will also be available onsite.

Other activities include door prizes each hour, refreshments, and games. Families will receive starter home libraries and learn more about adult one-to-one tutoring services and family literacy programs.

LCLC is committed to increasing and leveraging resources to meet the current demand for literacy services; and promoting equitable access to literacy education for all adults in Lee County and neighboring counties.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Visit www.leecountyliteracy.org or call 334-705- 0001 for more information.