Joseph Carl Denison Sr. was born in Batesville, Arkansas on March 13, 1944, and went home to his Savior on Christmas day 2023. A memorial service will be held at Lakeview Baptist Church on Saturday Dec. 30 at noon, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Joseph graduated from Western Military Academy in 1960, he graduated with a BS degree from the University of Alabama in 1970, he earned his juris doctorate from Oral Roberts University Law School in 1984, he earned his LLM graduate tax law degree from the University of Alabama in 1988. He was a member of the Florida, Alabama and Virginia State Bars. He taught at Regent University School of Law in tax and estate planning. He practiced law for nearly forty years and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church teaching Sunday school as well as students within the homeschool ministry.

He lived by Romans 8:28 believing that all things work together for good for those who love the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Candace Denison, their children Joseph Denison Jr (Jessica, Aiken SouthCarolina), Sarah Denison Castles (Andrew, Headland, Alabama), Anna Denison (Opelika) and by his older children; Leigh Ann Denison (Birmingham), Kelli Denison Holland (Madison, Alabama), Robert Denison (Amy, Loganville, Georgia), his sister Kay Denison Williams (George, Yukon Oklahoma) as well as nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lakeview Homeschool Ministry at Lakeview Baptist Church.