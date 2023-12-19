Jane S. Owsley, 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 18, 2023. She had a heart of gold and was deeply loved by her family, neighbors, and community. Jane never met a stranger and was always known for her generosity, often taking food to others.

Jane is survived by her Godson, Robert Scott (Nickolette); grandsons, Bo King, Adam Owsley (Alicia), Michael Owsley (Stephanie); Godgrandchildren, Tucker Scott, Beau Scott, Madison Scott, Sawyer Scott, and Chloe Scott; great-grandchildren, Ace King, Mylle Owsley, Emmett Owsley, Grady Owsley, Fynlee Owsley, Peyton Owsley, and Katie Owsley; sisters, Cheryl Suddeth, Darlene Williams, Susie Kelley (Ricky), and Michelle Koster (John); brother, Mike Stallings; best friend, Dorothy Scott; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her with all their hearts. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Loyett Stallings; her loving husband, Raymond Owsley; and son, Wayne King.

Jane attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Opelika, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean. Interment will be at Garden Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1000 4th Ave in Opelika, Alabama.

May Jane S. Owsley rest in peace and may her memory be cherished by all who knew and loved her.