

Matthew Spencer Awbrey was born in Opelika, on Feb. 9, 2005, to Thomas “Tommy” R. Awbrey Jr. and Cari Spencer Awbrey. He passed away at his home on Dec. 14, 2023. He was 18 years old.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Tommy and Cari and his brothers, Brett (Jamie) Hickman of Dothan, Wilson “Wil” Awbrey, and Wade Awbrey of Opelika; grandmother Pam Awbrey; Grandfather John Spencer and his special friend Carolyn Mitchell; Great Grandmother Madera Spencer of Auburn, along with several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Thomas Randy Awbrey and his maternal grandmother Bette Spencer.

Matthew had recently graduated from Opelika High School and had just finished his first semester at Troy University. He was a brother of the Farmhouse Fraternity. He was very active in his youth group at Trinity Methodist Church in Opelika prior to going to Troy and he continued this service at the Wesley Foundation of Troy University. He spent many of his high school years going on various mission trips with Trinity Methodist with his most recent trip taking him to Mexico to build houses for underprivileged families.

He loved the game of soccer and spent most of his years playing on various teams starting at the age of 3. He played on the varsity team for Opelika High and could be found on the pitch any time there was a game to be played.

There will be a celebration of Matthew’s life on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at Trinity Methodist Church, located at 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A graveside service will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to the Trinity Methodist youth group to allow others to benefit the same way Matthew did.