Betty Jean Walton

1928 – 2023

Betty Jean was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Opelika, Alabama, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Dec. 13, 2023. She loved life, her family, her Lord and Savior and Trinity United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Jack L. Walton Sr.; parents Wilbur and Lois Daughtry; infant daughter Jo Ann Walton; son Jack L. Walton Jr.; sisters Doris Newell (Joe), Mary Charles Norrell (Grady), Barbara Gosser (Harvey).She is survived by her son Michael Gene Walton Sr. (Dale); daughter-in-law Julia Walton; grandchildren Jack “Lewis” Walton III (Dana), Michael Gene Walton Jr. (Leann), Amy Nicole Donley (John); eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister Inez Woodruff (Richard).

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with the Rev. Earl Ballard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Trinity United Methodist Church of Opelika, Alabama.