14th annual ‘Mayor’s Ball’ held Friday in Auburn

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The cities of Auburn and Opelika came together to support the efforts of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County during Friday’s 14th annual Mayor’s Ball.

Held in the Auburn University Airport’s Delta hangar, hundreds of people donned cocktail attire for this year’s event instead of the traditional blue jeans donned in years past. The theme was “Come Fly With Me.”

Live music served as precursory entertainment until 15-year-old club member Eliana Woods, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith spoke and welcomed those in attendance. Smith filled in for Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller who was traveling on an international business trip.

Opelika resident and club parent Janataka Holmes shared how impactful the club has been on her and the life of her two sons, particularly her oldest child who lives with disabilities.

“I was looking for a positive place for my children to go, and I was very uncertain whether I would allow (my oldest) to attend. But, upon assessing the club and (meeting its staff), I knew that it was a place that all children could feel welcome and could attend,” Holmes said. “It’s been so great to me in so many areas.”

Next, Club President Wanda Lewis presented awards for the board member and volunteer of the year awards, which were won by Carolyn Reed and Auburn University’s Pi Beta Phi sorority, which has contributed more than 1,000 hours of service to the club.

For more information on the club and what services it provides, like and follow its social media pages or visit www.bgcleeco.org.