Owners of Opelika Gigi’s Cupcakes location confirm business will remain open





By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The owners of Opelika’s Gigi’s Cupcakes storefront confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday that they will remain open for business.

According to Patrick and Jennifer Cooper, owners of Gigi’s locations in Opelika, Montgomery and Columbus, Gigi’s Cupcakes LLC filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Jan. 4 will not affect the future of theirs or others storefronts.

“…Gigi’s Cupcakes LLC is the franchisor that owns the rights to the Gigi’s Cupcakes Brand. Our local stores, as well as the numerous ‘franchisees’ across the country, pay Gigi’s Cupcakes LLC monthly what is known as a ‘royalty’ to operate under the Gigi’s Cupcakes name,” the Coopers wrote. “… the financial situation of Gigi’s Cupcakes LLC has no direct impact on our stores. We are a 100 percent wholly and locally owned completely separate entity.”

Further in the Facebook post, the Coopers wrote that they opened their first storefront nearly nine years ago, and that their relationships with suppliers and vendors will remain strong amidst the LLC’s financial woes. They said that they take pride in making their products locally and not relying on anyone else “to give (patrons) that fabulous Gigi’s product.”

The Coopers added in the final portion of their post that rumors or speculation on the closing of their three stores is false, and that they will continue to lean on the support of their loyal customers and fans.

Gigi’s Opelika storefront is located at 3794 Pepperell Parkway in the Saugahatchee Square Shopping Center. They are open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information or to read the Cooper’s full post on the future of their stores, like and follow their Facebook page, “Gigi’s Cupcakes of Auburn-Opelika, Alabama.”