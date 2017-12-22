Opelika Police Department officers spread Christmas cheer

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

The Opelika Police department handed out Christmas cash to needy Opelika families today. An annual tradition since 2014, OPD officers handed out new, crisp $100 bills to people around Opelika, all part of an undisclosed cash donation made by an anonymous donor.

“Trying to create goodwill is the bottom line. Over the last several years, we have been to Walmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar Store in hopes of identifying someone in need during Christmastime and (we) don’t want to see any kids go without a Christmas present,” said OPD Police Chief John McEachern. “And hopefully something like this will assist families at Christmastime.”