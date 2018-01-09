Obituaries: Oscar Leroy Bankston

Oscar Leroy Bankston

Oscar Leroy Bankston was born in the Lee County Hospital to the late Arthur Leroy Bankston and Rose Odell Berry Bankston on April 24, 1942 and passed away at EAMC on January 5, 2018. He was 75 years old.

Oscar lived in Beauregard Alabama where he farmed cotton.

In 1985 he began his 20 plus year career with The Montgomery Cotton Co. in Opelika and managed The Farmer’s Alliance Cotton Warehouse until he retired in 2010. He was a proud member of Providence Baptist Church. And Served with honor in the Alabama Army National Guard for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Leroy Bankston, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Marlow Bankston; sons, Michael Lee Bankston (Shannon) of Fairhope, Alabama, Marcus Lee Bankston (Sheryl) of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Lara Lea Bankston Jones (Josh) of Eufaula, Alabama; grandchildren, Brackin Lee Bankston, Evans Montomery Bankston, Cameron Lee Bankston, Gavin Paul Bankston, Broughton Hunter Jones, Bankston Lee Jones, and Lara Caytlin Jones; brother, Gary Bankston (Wanda) of Foley, Alabama; sisters, Geraldine Bankston Lipscomb of Grove Hill, Alabama, Myrtis Bankston Roughton, and Nancy Bankston Cargill (David) of Opelika.

Visitation was held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Mr. Bankston lay in state Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. and the funeral service followed at 3:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary (East Campus) at Providence Baptist Church with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Interment followed at Rosemere Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.