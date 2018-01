Obituaries: Menza Allen McClendon

Menza Allen

McClendon

Mr. Menza Allen McClendon, age 78, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018. He was born in Macon County, AL on March 28, 1939 to parents, Albert and Pauline McClendon.

Mr. McClendon was a long-time resident of Lee County and served a number of years as an agent for Security Life Insurance Co.

He is survived by his daughters: Mary Jane McClendon of Opelika, Wendy Whitlock of Salem, Sheila A. Green of Columbus, GA and Tina (Jerry) Bishop of Reeltown; son, Billy (Sherri) McClendon of Eufaula; grandchildren: Chase McClendon of Eufaula, Jason Green of Opelika, Scott Green of Opelika, and Erin Williams of Fairhope; great-grandchildren: Skyler Green of North Carolina, Bentley Green of Valley, Destiny Green of Opelika, Jr. Green of Opelika, Heath Craft of Smiths Station and Mackenzie Craft of Fairhope, AL; and sister, Josie Senn of Opelika.

Mr. McClendon was preceded in death by his wife, Louise McClendon.

Visitation was held Friday, January 5, 2018, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church. The funeral service began at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Billy McClendon officiating.

Interment followed in Pierce Chapel Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory directed.

www.jeffcoattrant.com