Obituaries: Jo Ellen Browning

Jo Ellen

Browning

Mrs. Jo Ellen Browning, 61 of Opelika, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. A graveside service was 2:00pm Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Mrs. Browning was born May 7, 1957 to the late Emery and Emily Rice in Albany, GA.

Mrs. Browning spent most of her life in Opelika, retiring from Uniroyal where she served as the secretary for the local union. Mrs. Browning was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Browning is survived by her daughter Whitney Browning of Opelika; sister, Gayle Baker (Mike) of Opelika; brothers: Emery Rice, Jr. (Linda) of FL, Troy Rice (Ruby) of TX, Brian Rice (Karen) of TN, and Mark Rice of Opelika, along with several nieces and nephews.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed.