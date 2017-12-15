Obituaries: Ann Ridley Newton

Ann Ridley Newton

Mrs. Ann Ridley Newton, age 69, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Monday, December 4, 2017. She was born on August 17, 1948 to parents, Wiley and Verna Ridley in Opelika, Alabama where she was raised.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn Jean Whitlow; and brothers: Larry Gordon Ridley, and Philip Wayne Ridley all of Opelika.

Mrs. Newton is survived by her husband, Eddie Newton; sons: Trey Newton (Duresa) of Opelika, AL, and Stephen Newton of Huntsville, AL; granddaughter, Olivia Newton of Opelika; brothers: Kenneth Ridley of Opelika, and Charles Ridley (Gladys) of Montgomery, TX; sisters: Jackie Hancock of Mobile, AL, Wylene Jones (Mike) of Griffin, GA, Sue Lacy of Henagar, AL, and Judy Ridley of Opelika, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Pepperell Baptist Church and a graduate of Opelika High School. Mrs. Newton retired from Four Seasons Federal Credit Union and was a member of American Legion Post 152 and also a member of Southeastern Baptist Disaster Relief.

Visitation was held at Pepperell Baptist Church in Opelika, Friday, December 8, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Reverend Mike Newman officiated.