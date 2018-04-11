Notice to

Contractors

Lee County Project No. LCP 41-148- 18 Lee County, Alabama

Sealed bids will be received by the Lee County Commission at 102 S. 6 th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 or mailed to P.O. Box 666, Opelika, AL 36803-0666 until 10:00 AM on May 8, 2018 and at that time publicly opened at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9 th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, for the furnishing and installation of Traffic Stripe and Pavement Markers on various public roads in Lee County, AL.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In one-hundred and eighty (180) Calendar Days.

Plans and Proposals are available online at http://www.leeco.us/business/commission_office/current_bids.php, or at the Lee County Highway Department (ph. 334-737- 7011), 100 Orr Avenue, Opelika, AL 36803. A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $2.00 per set. Checks should be made payable to the Lee County Commission. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $10,000.00) made payable to the Lee County Commission must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the projects complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The bracket estimate on this project is from $172,211.00 To $210,480.00. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Lee County

Highway Department. Prequalification is not required.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

Ala. Code § 39-3- 5 applies to this project. In accordance with Ala. Code § 39-3- 5(a), “…. preference shall be given to resident contractors, and a nonresident bidder domiciled in a state having laws granting preference to local contractors shall be awarded Alabama public contracts only on the same basis as the nonresident bidder’s state awards contracts to Alabama contractors bidding under similar circumstances; and resident contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39- 2-12, be they corporate, individuals, or partnerships, are to be granted preference over nonresidents in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.”

Legal Run 4/11/2018